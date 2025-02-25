Possible fixes for performance issues in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on PC

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was released for a variety of platforms, including consoles of previous generations, like the PS4 and Xbox One. Even though the game is not that demanding, you might still face a few stutters and jitters here and there while playing the game on your PC. Multiple reasons can be behind this.

Mentioned below are some reasons that might cause these dips in performance, alongside a few fixes for these issues while playing Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until SEGA rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on PC

1) Download and install the latest GPU drivers

Install the latest GPU drivers to get better performance in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

If you are using outdated drivers with even the best graphics cards, you might still face performance dips while gaming. This is why you should ensure you have the latest graphics drivers installed.

Nvidia users:

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the GeForce Experience application. Follow these steps:

Open GeForce Now .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are any new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users:

For Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. Thereafter, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates.

If you find any, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing automatically.

2) Verify your game files

If your game files are destroyed or tampered with by any means, it can also lead to jitters and lags occasionally. To check this, follow these steps:

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

3) Ensure your PC is not overheating

Using softwares like MSI Afterburner, you can easily monitor your CPU and GPU temperatures. If your PC seems to be overheating, make sure to clean it properly and get rid of any accumulated dust. Make sure that your case supports optimal ventilation and airflow. You can also install an additional fan in your case to sort this out.

If you are facing these problems on a Xbox or a PlayStation, refer to these guides:

