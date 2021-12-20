Possible sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance teased by a Daniel Vavra tweet

It has been more than three years since the action role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance came out, and fans are eagerly awaiting any official news about the highly anticipated sequel. The first game was lauded for its story-telling, detail-oriented nature, historical accuracy, and realism.

Now, Daniel Vavra, co-founder of the game's developer, Warhorse Studios, has teased fans with a possible sequel to the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance brought players into the war-torn realm of Bohemia in 1403. The protagonist of the game is Henry, the son of a blacksmith, who sets out to get revenge for his murdered family. Kingdom Come: Deliverance creates an open world environment filled with era-accurate equipment and weapons with branching quest lines and options.

Rumor mills have been churning for some time now as people have tried to guess when the sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance might arrive and who will don the mantle of the protagonist in the next game. Warhorse Studios has also left breadcrumbs here and there to keep the fans guessing.

Daniel Vavra possibly teases the next Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Twitter

Daniel Vavra, the co-founder and director of Warhorse Studios, posted a tweet recently that talked about the Czech fan dubbing of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, where he has lent his voice to Hanusch of Leipa. This fairly simple tweet set the community buzzing as Vavra mentioned the game with the acronym 'KCD1' rather than simply 'KCD'.

Daniel Vávra ⚔ @DanielVavra Czech fan dabing ofd KCD1 is in the works and thanks to it you may finally hear the true voice of Hanusch of Leipa - my voice :) Should I call myself an actor now? :) :) :) youtube.com/watch?v=6A5eld… Czech fan dabing ofd KCD1 is in the works and thanks to it you may finally hear the true voice of Hanusch of Leipa - my voice :) Should I call myself an actor now? :) :) :) youtube.com/watch?v=6A5eld…

The fans of Kingdom Come: Deliverance are eagerly looking forward to any news or confirmation of their beloved game's sequel. Vavra's tweet thus becomes a big tease. Specifying 'KCD1' points towards the existence of another 'KCD', which possibly is the elusive sequel that people are waiting for.

The tweet gave fans a chance to theorize, and many didn't miss the opportunity:

Also Read Article Continues below

There have been multiple posts regarding what fans expect the sequel to bring. Some wonder if Henry will continue as the protagonist, and if he does, then in what capacity. Fans appreciate the historically accurate details that Warhorse Studios has put into the game and are anxious for the developers to officially announce the next chapter.

Edited by R. Elahi