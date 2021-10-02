Possible Valkyrie meta in Apex Legends Global Series

The Apex Legends Global Series is just around the corner and the ALGS preseason qualifiers have begun. The Apex Legends community was already discussing a possible shift in the meta when the Rampart buff was introduced during the Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event. But professional players haven't really relied on the Amped Modder in the competitive scene as much as fans had expected.

However, during the Apex Legends Global Series preseason qualifiers, fans witnessed what could possibly be a shift in the game meta. A lot of teams had one player who would choose Valkyrie. With teams choosing Valkyrie in their composition, it will be interesting to see how the tournament will shape up and what new strategies will be implemented in order to have an edge over the enemy.

Possible shift in meta during Apex Legends Global Series

With new legends being introduced every season, Apex Legends’ meta is bound to shift quite often. This year’s Apex Legends Global Series might possibly see a shift in the meta based on the matches fans witnessed during the ALGS preseason qualifiers.

The pilot legend is a great pick for competitive games as the team will have better rotation options when the ring begins to close. That, paired with her passive ability to highlight enemies during flight, makes her quite a popular legend. This will allow players to make better and more informed decisions during rotations as they won’t get caught off guard by any team that is already present at the new location.

NBA player Grayson Allen hosted an Apex invitational and TSM used Valkyrie in their composition to win the tournament. While TSM may have been getting attention for the Valkyrie composition, they certainly aren’t the first ones to implement this. Kungarna took home the NA Apex Legends Global Series Year One with the same Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Caustic composition that TSM used at the Grayson Allen’s Apex Invitational.

TSMFTX Albralelie @TSM_Albralelie I love seeing how reliant the NA meta is on what TSM does, all it took was one day of them running valk/gibby/caustic now all of NA has ditched octane/blood or wraith/blood. The best part is people calling it the TSM comp like KNG/Intel and a SEN weren't running it already 💀 I love seeing how reliant the NA meta is on what TSM does, all it took was one day of them running valk/gibby/caustic now all of NA has ditched octane/blood or wraith/blood. The best part is people calling it the TSM comp like KNG/Intel and a SEN weren't running it already 💀

One fact that remains clear is that professional players are already beginning to pick Valkyrie in their compositions. Even popular content creator iiTzTimmy ran Valkyrie in the preseason qualifiers while representing his team SHEEEEEEESH.

Apex Legends is designed in a manner that focuses a lot on positioning. Valkyrie's abilities have clearly impacted the way teams rotate in the game. Her recon and rotation abilities make her an extremely strong legend on the Apex Legends roster.

Only time will tell whether Valkyrie will be the new meta in the Apex Legends Global Series as the pro League and the Challenger circuit are just weeks away.

