Top 5 Characters in Apex Legends Season 10

Apex Legends brings in a ton of updates that affect the weapon meta and playstyle. Season 10 introduced a new legend and weapon that took the Apex Legends community by storm. The entire player base was eager to experiment with new strategies for this season. This article aims to give you the top 5 characters you can choose to improve your performance.

Note: There are characters apart from those mentioned in the list that might suit other players better. A lot of variables factor in while choosing a character, and the criteria can be highly situational. This, however, is a generalized list where legends are selected based on their abilities in Apex Legends.

Top 5 legends to choose from in Apex Legends

5) Lifeline

(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lifeline is a powerful support character that comes in clutch during revivals. Her passive ability, Combat Revive, allows her to revive both her teammates in one go using her healing drone. This means she can engage in combat while her drones revive both her teammates. Her tactical ability is a D.O.C drone heals players at eight hp/sec. Her ultimate ability is also buffed, guaranteeing a better attachment to the gun you're carrying. All in all, one of the best characters in Apex Legends with extraordinary supportive abilities.

4) Seer

(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The latest character, introduced in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence, is extremely good with his recon capabilities. His passive ability- Heartbeat sensor is instrumental in tracking enemies, especially those camping in corners. His tactical ability can scan enemies, interrupt abilities, heal and revives while dealing ten damage, create a flash, and show the enemy’s health bar. His ultimate ability shows all the enemies’ locations if they’re in the effective radius provided they are running or shooting. These recon abilities, paired with high damage potential, make him one of the best characters in Apex Legends.

3) Octane

(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Next up, we have Octane, who has been an S-tier character for a while, and there are tons of Octanes in the top-tier pubs and ranked games. Octane has arguably the best passive ability in Apex Legends, and it is underrated. His passive regen is extremely useful in gunfights when you have to disengage for a short time to heal. His tactical ability is solid and can be used for both offensive and defensive maneuvers. His Ultimate ability is a jump pad that can come in clutch, be it for disengaging and falling back or to push a team when damaged. Overall, a solid legend with extraordinary abilities and one of the most fun characters in Apex Legends.

2) Bloodhound

(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bloodhound is another strong legend due to his recon abilities. His passive ability allows him to see his enemy’s footprints and how long ago they were present at the site. His tactical ability will enable him to scan enemies, which helps the team track them down. Bloodhound’s Beast of the Hunt is probably one of the best ultimate abilities in Apex Legends due to its recon and individual engagement abilities.

1) Wraith

(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

If you were absolutely destroyed in a pub game by a player who had a few tens of thousands of kills, the chances are that it was a Wraith. With a slightly hunched running animation and small hitbox, she is tough to hit. Her tactical ability is one of the best in the game and allows her to disengage from fights quickly. Her ultimate ability allows players to teleport to another location. This ability is convenient to fall back if the gunfight didn’t go in their favor. Her passive ability is solid as well. If you’re looting and you’re in someone’s sights, then wraith can warn her teammates, giving you room to set yourself up for a gunfight. Wraith is one of the best, if not the best character in Apex Legends.

