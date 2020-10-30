Post PUBG Mobile server takedown in India, PUBG Corporation announces merger with Krafton 

In a monumental development, PUBG Mobile India's Facebook page announced today that it would be shutting down all operations in the country, to PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, starting from the 30th of October, 2020.

This decision stems from the Indian Government's decision to ban the game in the country, which was taken back in September this year.

Along with 116 other Chinese apps, PUBG Mobile was officially banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which sent ripples throughout the million-strong player base in the country.

While a glimmer of hope seemed to arrive when PUBG Corporation announced that it was severing all ties with Chinese conglomerate Tencent Games, it now appears that the popular Battle Royale game is officially closing shop in India, as revealed in the official Facebook post:

The official post on the PUBG Facebook profile

While the announcement has come as a major setback to fans across the country, PUBG Corporation released a notice soon after the aforementioned announcement, that they will be merging with South Korean conglomerate Krafton Incorporated.

PUBG Mobile x Krafton

The publishing rights for PUBG were initially in the hands of Tencent Games, a Chinese multinational conglomerate, which operates a lucrative gaming division. Post the announcement by the Indian Government, Seoul-based Bluehole Studio, decided to take over publishing rights and sough to oversee the development of the game in India henceforth.

However, it was not enough to bypass the ban, as the company will officially terminate all services and access for users in India, to both PUBG Mobile and its Lite version.

Moreover, in an official notice on their website, PUBG Corporation revealed that it would be merged into Krafton Inc. from December 2nd onwards, and also laid down the process involved for personal information transfer:

"PUBG Corporation, which provides PUBG, will inform users of personal information transfer in accordance with merger. PUBG Corporation will be merged into KRAFTON Inc. as of December 2, 2020"

"Accordingly, personal information of PUBG users will be transferred to KRAFTON Inc. in order to provide continued service. KRAFTON Inc. will retain and use personal information only within the same scope as before and within the scope of obligations under related laws"