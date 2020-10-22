The developers of PUBG Mobile have incorporated several music tracks that could be heard at different locations/places in the game as part of the collaboration with various artists. Previously the players could enjoy ‘On My Way’ and ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’ in the game, which garnered cult status among players.

Now, PUBG Mobile, in a post on their social media handle, announced the arrival of the first virtual band – Power4. The post also announced the arrival of their first single - “Nothing’s Getting In Our Way.”

Power4 band in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the first virtual in-game band

Power4Band (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile / Discord)

The social media post read:

“🚨 The first-ever PUBG MOBILE virtual band has finally arrived! 🚨 The Power4’s first single, “Nothing’s Getting In Our Way,” is now available to hear in-game! Not only that, all four of their outfits are officially up for grabs now!”

The band has its own Twitter handle, and PUBG Mobile retweeted a tweet posted on the Power4’s handle.

Vote like your un-life depends on it! ✅ https://t.co/9AJq2WdLHY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 21, 2020

The band comprises of 4 members – Lady of Blood as the singer, bassist: Wraith Lord, Grave Lord playing the Guitarist, while Spike Demon takes the drum.

The players can listen to the song by clicking on the Power4 event and clicking on the Play Now button.

The players can also avail of the four outfits, i.e., Wraith Lord Outfit, Spike Demon Outfit, Grave Lord Outfit, and Lady of Blood Outfit, via the Legendary Contract, which would remain open from 20th October 2020 to 9th November 2020. They would have to spend 60 UC for a single draw while the set of 10 would cost 600.

The users will also receive Legend Coin for drawing the rewards for a certain number of times. These coins can be used to exchange for other prizes of your choice.

