Fortnite Frozen Legends Pack: Price, items, and everything to know

The Frost Legends Pack made it's way to the item store in Fortnite via the Fortnite 15.10 update, and it contains three new skins, three back blings and three different pick axes for players to experiment with.
The Fortnite 15.10 update saw a lot of new content hitting the game simultaneously, as a part of the winter festival in Fortnite, including new skins, wraps, weapons and music.
The Frost Legends Pack in Fortnite
As mentioned above, the Frost Legends pack contains three new skins straight from the icy depths of the Fortnite island. The three skins are namely The Snow Drift skin, The Snow Heart skin and the Frost Broker skin.
Apart from these skins, the Frost Legends pack comes with a set of three different back blings as well. The back blings do not belong to any specific skin. They can be easily mixed and matched with all the three skins.
But that's not all, the entire Frost Legends bundle comes with three brand new pickaxes as well, to help players farm materials easily in game.
All these items make the pack look good enough for people to buy. For players who still want to see how the pack looks, here's a video showcasing the items in game.
The pack is available in the in-game store, and is priced approximately at $19.99. It's a limited time pack and will most probably be available till the end of the Winter Festival in Fortnite.Published 16 Dec 2020, 00:00 IST