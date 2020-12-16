Fortnite Frozen Legends Pack: Price, items, and everything to know

The Frost Legends Pack made it's way to the item store in Fortnite via the Fortnite 15.10 update, and it contains three new skins, three back blings and three different pick axes for players to experiment with.

The Fortnite 15.10 update saw a lot of new content hitting the game simultaneously, as a part of the winter festival in Fortnite, including new skins, wraps, weapons and music.

The Frost Legends Pack in Fortnite

As mentioned above, the Frost Legends pack contains three new skins straight from the icy depths of the Fortnite island. The three skins are namely The Snow Drift skin, The Snow Heart skin and the Frost Broker skin.

The Snow Drift skin is a cool looking icy skin which is a part of the Frost Legends pack (Image via Epic Games)

The Snow Heart Skin somewhat resembles a medieval warrior princess ready to slaughter her enemies with her icy blades (Image via Epic Games)

The Frost Broker skin gives an executive twist to the icy characters in Fortnite, letting players eliminate their enemies in a classy way (Image via Epic Games)

Apart from these skins, the Frost Legends pack comes with a set of three different back blings as well. The back blings do not belong to any specific skin. They can be easily mixed and matched with all the three skins.

The Frosty Fox Back Bling resembles a fox head, displaying the fox like cunning that players exhibit on the Fortnite island (Image via Epic Games)

The Ice Kitsune resembles a small little kit bag but players shouldn't be fooled by its size, because it can hold the standard ammo and items like any other back bling (Image via Epic Games)

The Wings of Frost is probably the most elegant back bling in the entire bundle (Image via Epic Games)

But that's not all, the entire Frost Legends bundle comes with three brand new pickaxes as well, to help players farm materials easily in game.

The Glacial Rift edges look like Persian scimitars, ready to cut through materials like a knife through butter (Image via Epic Games)

The Brr Witching Blades are two separate swords with which players can hack and slash through the environment with ease (Image via Epic Games)

The Frost bite cane makes players look classy and exquisite while farming for items in game (Image via Epic Games)

All these items make the pack look good enough for people to buy. For players who still want to see how the pack looks, here's a video showcasing the items in game.

The pack is available in the in-game store, and is priced approximately at $19.99. It's a limited time pack and will most probably be available till the end of the Winter Festival in Fortnite.