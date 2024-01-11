Prince of Persia The Lost Crown all accessibility options explored

Ubisoft is known for offering rich accessibility options in games, and Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is no exception. This upcoming Metroidvania title provides a surprisingly challenging experience that is bound to surprise more than a handful of players. However, being the first major Prince of Persia title in over a decade, ensuring everyone can experience the series' return to form is important, too.

As such, this accessibility guide will detail all relevant options players will encounter under the in-game Options menu. Each of these can be toggled or changed independently of one another, letting gamers enjoy the 2.5D action platformer at their own pace.

All accessibility options in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

In addition to difficulty modifiers, there are ways to make gameplay more inclusive (Screenshot via Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

Here are all the accessibility options in the game:

Vibration Level: Vibration support for controllers can be toned down or even turned off completely through this option using a value between 0 and 10.

Vibration support for controllers can be toned down or even turned off completely through this option using a value between 0 and 10. Disable Screen Shake: This turns off the screen shake visual effect that presents itself in certain scenarios.

This turns off the screen shake visual effect that presents itself in certain scenarios. Aim Assist Strength: Adjusts aim-assist sensitivity for ranged weapons and powers that require manual aim. Togglable between Normal and Strong.

Adjusts aim-assist sensitivity for ranged weapons and powers that require manual aim. Togglable between Normal and Strong. Melee Targeting Assist: Allows the player to automatically turn in the direction of the attacking enemy.

Allows the player to automatically turn in the direction of the attacking enemy. Platforming Assist: Allows skipping certain challenging platforming sections in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown by creating portals.

Allows skipping certain challenging platforming sections in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown by creating portals. Auto Unfreeze: By ticking this option, players need not mash the button to unfreeze protagonist Sargon on being hit by a freezing attack. He will thaw out on his own.

By ticking this option, players need not mash the button to unfreeze protagonist Sargon on being hit by a freezing attack. He will thaw out on his own. Visible Interactions: Displays glowing markers over interactive elements in the world, making it easy to see what can be interacted with and not

Displays glowing markers over interactive elements in the world, making it easy to see what can be interacted with and not Use Alternative Font: This allows you to switch between two font types for text displayed in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

This allows you to switch between two font types for text displayed in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. HUD Scale: Adjusts the size of HUD elements, such as the health bar for better visibility.

Adjusts the size of HUD elements, such as the health bar for better visibility. High Contrast Mode: Allows selecting between presets that display various background and foreground elements in contrasting colors.

On a related note, players should also check out the difficulty modes guide to know how to further customize this title's gameplay side of things.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown releases on January 18, 2024, for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Players who pre-purchase the Deluxe Edition or play it using Ubisoft Plus will gain three days of early access, starting on January 15, 2024.