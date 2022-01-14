Call of Duty pro Parasite retires from competitive play, blames the state of the game

Today, Call of Duty player Christopher "Parasite" Duarte announced that he is retiring from the competitive scene, citing that he isn't satisfied with the current state of the game. Many other famous players of CoD have recently shown their distaste for the game's current form, like TimTheTatman and Dr DisRespect.

Chris has been a well-known figure in the competitive scene, starting his career in 2011 playing Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, placing 4th overall at his first-ever event. Since his humble beginnings, he has only grown, becoming one of the best-known pros on the scene, making his retirement announcement today all the more shocking.

Christopher Duarte @Parasite I’ve lost all my passion to compete. I actually never thought I’d reach a point where it died but when the game is constantly moving backwards and despite all your accomplishments and performances yearly yet your career isn’t going anywhere it’s kinda expected. I’m sad. I’ve lost all my passion to compete. I actually never thought I’d reach a point where it died but when the game is constantly moving backwards and despite all your accomplishments and performances yearly yet your career isn’t going anywhere it’s kinda expected. I’m sad.

After the initial tweet stating how he had been unhappy competing as a pro, Parasite then officially announced his retirement in a short series of tweets.

Christopher Duarte @Parasite That being said I’m done. I don’t know what I’ll do next but I can’t keep pretending like I still wanna compete. If the game was in a better state maybe I wouldn’t be saying this but this is here and now. I’m sorry to all my supporters who wish I’d keep going + That being said I’m done. I don’t know what I’ll do next but I can’t keep pretending like I still wanna compete. If the game was in a better state maybe I wouldn’t be saying this but this is here and now. I’m sorry to all my supporters who wish I’d keep going +

"That being said I’m done. I don’t know what I’ll do next but I can’t keep pretending like I still wanna compete. If the game was in a better state maybe I wouldn’t be saying this but this is here and now. I’m sorry to all my supporters who wish I’d keep going +

"But I simply cannot force myself any longer. Good luck to everyone who is still chasing that dream I tried so hard to be a role model when it came to never giving up and fighting for something you believed in but even I couldn’t do it and I’m sorry. I’ll still stream other games and maybe even talk about CDL and challengers. Thanks for supporting me all these years I tried, I hope you all could see that."

Fans show their support for Parasite's decision to retire

Under these tweets detailing how unhappy Parasite had become, fans flocked to show their support for the legendary pro player. Their messages all relayed the same thing, that they'll support him in his future endeavors.

Procock (Jaxson) @Probull007 @Parasite I’ll miss you haggy. I’ve been following you for years. You have been a Role model to me in cod and taught me a lot watching you play scrims and tourneys. Your the reason I’m chasing the dream of becoming something big in cod. Whatever you choose to do man I hope you succeed. @Parasite I’ll miss you haggy. I’ve been following you for years. You have been a Role model to me in cod and taught me a lot watching you play scrims and tourneys. Your the reason I’m chasing the dream of becoming something big in cod. Whatever you choose to do man I hope you succeed.

crucial @crucialJAPAN_ @Parasite definitely one of the players I loved watching compete. wish nothing but the best and do what makes you happy. you’ve been a role model to many @Parasite definitely one of the players I loved watching compete. wish nothing but the best and do what makes you happy. you’ve been a role model to many

Fellow pro players also showed their respect and admiration for his decision, sending their good wishes for the retired pro's future.

Zack @Drazah_ you’ll kill it in whatever you decide to do next @Parasite I appreciate everything you’ve done for meyou’ll kill it in whatever you decide to do next @Parasite I appreciate everything you’ve done for me 🐐 you’ll kill it in whatever you decide to do next

Dyl @MadCat @Parasite Best of luck Haggy, a career to be proud of! @Parasite Best of luck Haggy, a career to be proud of!

Jeremy “StuDyy” Astacio @JeremyStuD @Parasite Love you man , one hell of a career & I wish you nothing but the best my friend @Parasite Love you man , one hell of a career & I wish you nothing but the best my friend

Also Read Article Continues below

While most fans are sad that their favorite pro player is now gone, they are ready to support him in whatever he does next. No matter what he does, Parasite will always be remembered as one of the best pro players on the scene, inspiring young gamers to one day become pros.

Edited by R. Elahi