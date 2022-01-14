Call of Duty pro Parasite retires from competitive play, blames the state of the game

Today, Call of Duty player Christopher "Parasite" Duarte announced that he is retiring from the competitive scene, citing that he isn't satisfied with the current state of the game. Many other famous players of CoD have recently shown their distaste for the game's current form, like TimTheTatman and Dr DisRespect.
Chris has been a well-known figure in the competitive scene, starting his career in 2011 playing Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, placing 4th overall at his first-ever event. Since his humble beginnings, he has only grown, becoming one of the best-known pros on the scene, making his retirement announcement today all the more shocking.
After the initial tweet stating how he had been unhappy competing as a pro, Parasite then officially announced his retirement in a short series of tweets.
"That being said I’m done. I don’t know what I’ll do next but I can’t keep pretending like I still wanna compete. If the game was in a better state maybe I wouldn’t be saying this but this is here and now. I’m sorry to all my supporters who wish I’d keep going +
"But I simply cannot force myself any longer. Good luck to everyone who is still chasing that dream I tried so hard to be a role model when it came to never giving up and fighting for something you believed in but even I couldn’t do it and I’m sorry. I’ll still stream other games and maybe even talk about CDL and challengers. Thanks for supporting me all these years I tried, I hope you all could see that."
Fans show their support for Parasite's decision to retire
Under these tweets detailing how unhappy Parasite had become, fans flocked to show their support for the legendary pro player. Their messages all relayed the same thing, that they'll support him in his future endeavors.
Fellow pro players also showed their respect and admiration for his decision, sending their good wishes for the retired pro's future.
While most fans are sad that their favorite pro player is now gone, they are ready to support him in whatever he does next. No matter what he does, Parasite will always be remembered as one of the best pro players on the scene, inspiring young gamers to one day become pros.