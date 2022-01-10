"Probably end up beating yourself up": Riot staff's husband itmeJP loses cool during League of Legends match

Twitch streamer John Paul "itmeJP" McDaniel went on a minor rant against a League of Legends player he met online during a recent livestream.

itmeJP is married to the current Head of Player Community at Riot Games, Erin "Aureylian" Wayne. The two also manage the Whiskey Sweet Twitch channel, hosting cooking streams twice a month.

McDaniel was playing League of Legends during a recent livestream when he lost his patience with an opposition player. The streamer went on a mini-rant against the player and led his team to a comfortable victory.

Aureylian @aureylian I'm thrilled to join Riot as their first ever Head of Player Community, joining an incredible team to help deepen the relationship between Riot and players around the globe. It's going to be a wonderful next chapter and I can't wait to share, play, and watch along with you!

itmeJP goes on rant during League of Legends livestream

John was playing League of Legends during a recent livestream. His team was on its way to a comfortable victory, but he was hanging back and defending against opposition attackers.

However, he was thoroughly unimpressed with the opposition user who attacked him and managed to kill him comfortably. The broadcaster went on a rant against this specific person, claiming that he was the worst gamer he had seen in a long time:

"Oh my god, you are just the biggest, dumbest mother****er I have ever met. I would actually beat the everliving shit out of you for how bad you f***ing suck, but you are probably actually end up f***ing beating yourself up somehow. And now he is leaving the lane. I am being trolled. I am straight being trolled."

McDaniel ended up killing the opponent pretty easily. He informed his teammates that he was going to hang back and defend.

Some of the streamer's chat members encouraged him to lead the attack. However, he claimed that he had no reason to lead the team and could simply hang back. The streamer's team went on to post a comfortable victory as he hardly seemed to put in an effort.

Apart from League of Legends, John regularly plays other games such as Path of Exile, Dota 2, Dungeons and Dragons, and Overwatch. The streamer currently has 368k followers on Twitch, along with over 2k subscribers.

