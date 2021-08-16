Professional League of Legends’ “objective focused” gameplay might be hampering innovation and making matches boring

The professional League of Legends scene has been lacking innovation in recent times.

There is no doubt that the League of Legends esports landscape is one of the biggest in the world. Every organization has a team in this venture while new ones keep coming in search of glory.

Winning a League of Legends World Championships is a big deal and therefore, it is no wonder that players spend several hours grinding to get better. However, the game has recently become quite monotonous in the way that it is being played.

This is especially due to the way the meta has developed coupled with the importance of objectives within the game.

League Of Legends' objectives are way too overpowered

Team fighting has always been an integral part of League of Legends. Regardless of the tactics, teams need to survive a five versus five battle and come out on top.

However, the issue arises when team fighting becomes the crux of one's attention. Team fight champions are becoming more and more popular as getting objectives is of utmost necessity in the game.

Dragons and the Baron are the two major neutral objectives on the map. Amongst dragons, the infernal soul and the ocean soul are the most valuable in providing strong buffs.

Apart from that, getting an elder soul almost guarantees a win due to the huge boost it provides. The Baron buff not only provides money, it also helps to push lanes by buffing minions. Therefore, losing out on these objectives can prove fatal within a game of League of Legends.

As a result, professional play in the current state is only focused towards getting hold of these objectives. Every five minutes, teams start grouping up near the bottom lane to get a drake.

Once the Baron spawns, players will start working towards the top lane to fight for it. This is true for all games in the Rift, and therefore, it leads to a lack of innovation and excitement.

In fact, once a dragon has been claimed, teams retreat to start farming again until the next dragon or Baron spawns. This means a monotonous cycle keeps continuing over and over, leading to games becoming rather boring.

In most cases, the outplays that happen revolve around neutral objectives, making everything else around the map quite futile.

Chances are that Riot is not going to make any changes as this is how League of Legends works right now. The problem is that, if this becomes the norm then people are bound to lose interest.

Viewers will only be interested as long as the matches are riveting. However, the game's current state punishes players for not fulfilling objectives as these are a great source of power.

