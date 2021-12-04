Professor cheered as he tries to help student get Hu Tao during Genshin Impact banner pull

The Genshin Impact community came together this November when they cheered on a professor who was trying to help one of his students get a Hu Tao during a banner run.

The student in question was a BiliBili content creator Harry华ye, who shot the entire incident, where, instead of trying his own luck on the Hu Tao banner, he wanted his professor to make the pull for him.

The video was shot and uploaded on November 13, just 10 days before the Hu Tao banner was scheduled to end. Harry华ye convinced the professor to pull for him, and the 10 roll wish was displayed on the projector in front of the entire class, who got together to cheer him on.

Unfortunately, the only 5-star character that the professor was able to pull for the student was the more commonly-acquired Keqing, and Hu Tao remained elusive to them both.

Professor pulls Genshin Impact’s Keqing for student during Hu Tao banner run

As soon as the professor made the 10-pull, the wishing star immediately turned gold, which meant that at least one 5-star Genshin Impact character was guaranteed.

This made many in the classroom, along with the content creator, hopeful that Hu Tao might just drop. The entire class got together to cheer the professor on, and the excitement peaked when the pull revealed the initial draws which contained the two 4-star characters, Sayu and Rosaria

The students went on to chant “Hu Tao” till the 10th and final pull was revealed. It was, to everyone’s disappointment, not Hu Tao, but rather the more easily-obtainable Keqing.

The most hilarious aspect of this entire incident was the teacher’s reaction through the entire thing. While he initially notices that this is something to be excited about, he soon gets confused when the entire class starts to cry out in frustration after Keqing gets revealed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, everyone felt it was incredible to see the Genshin Impact community come together this way and cheer on a fellow player during his 10-pull.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee