×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PS4 News: Naughty Dog tweets about The Last Of Us Part II's presence at The Game Awards 2018

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
20   //    05 Dec 2018, 14:49 IST

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog

Yesterday we posted that The Last Of Us Part II might be making an appearance at The Game Awards 2019 which is scheduled to be held on 6th December, 5.30 PM Pacific time and 7 am IST on December 7th.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem the case as Naughty Dog tweeted a few hours earlier that they acknowledge the fact that fans are looking forward to the game, but they won't be showcasing the game at the event in any form and will reveal more when the time is right.

This comes as a heartbreak many die-hard fans of the original The Last Of Us as we were hoping for at least a comment about the release window for the game.

Since clearly, Naughty Dog is not ready to unveil that yet, it seems that the game won't be hitting stands anytime in 2019. I know it sucks but they did announce the game very early on.

Uncharted 4 had shipped the same year, and the game was announced at the PSX event in December 2016. So clearly the game is deep in development, probably in alpha stage but as of now, the possible release window seems early 2020.

With no PSX and E3 event to look forward to, we can't even predict when Sony is gonna take the centre stage to address its upcoming AAA exclusives.

The Last Of Us Part II has clearly a lot to prove and its undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video game of all time, given the popularity and widespread critical acclaim of the first game, it's obvious that Naughty Dog is going to take all their time to surpass fans expectations from the game's sequel.

At least we won't be getting a broken game like many others this generation. ( I'm looking at you Fallout 76.)

For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Shrey Katsura was born to play video games and write about them, that's exactly what he's doing. :D
PS4 News: The Last Of Us Part II release date...
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best PS4 Games of All Time
RELATED STORY
10 Best PS3 Games You Must Play
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PlayStation Awards 2018 Winners
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Free PS4 Games To Play In December 2018
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile wins 3 major honours at Google Play Awards 2018
RELATED STORY
PlayStation News: Sony cancels E3 2019 plans, What does...
RELATED STORY
PS5: 5 Launch Exclusives We Could See On Sony's Follow Up...
RELATED STORY
PUBG PS4 launches on December 7 with Playstation...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PUBG PS4 release date leaked
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us