PS4 News: Naughty Dog tweets about The Last Of Us Part II's presence at The Game Awards 2018

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 05 Dec 2018, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naughty Dog

Yesterday we posted that The Last Of Us Part II might be making an appearance at The Game Awards 2019 which is scheduled to be held on 6th December, 5.30 PM Pacific time and 7 am IST on December 7th.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem the case as Naughty Dog tweeted a few hours earlier that they acknowledge the fact that fans are looking forward to the game, but they won't be showcasing the game at the event in any form and will reveal more when the time is right.

We’re looking forward to celebrating a year of incredible games at #TheGameAwards this Thursday, however, we won’t have anything new to share from The Last of Us Part II. We’re hard at work and looking forward to revealing more when the time is right! pic.twitter.com/6iP1AA8ncT — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 4, 2018

This comes as a heartbreak many die-hard fans of the original The Last Of Us as we were hoping for at least a comment about the release window for the game.

Since clearly, Naughty Dog is not ready to unveil that yet, it seems that the game won't be hitting stands anytime in 2019. I know it sucks but they did announce the game very early on.

Uncharted 4 had shipped the same year, and the game was announced at the PSX event in December 2016. So clearly the game is deep in development, probably in alpha stage but as of now, the possible release window seems early 2020.

With no PSX and E3 event to look forward to, we can't even predict when Sony is gonna take the centre stage to address its upcoming AAA exclusives.

The Last Of Us Part II has clearly a lot to prove and its undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video game of all time, given the popularity and widespread critical acclaim of the first game, it's obvious that Naughty Dog is going to take all their time to surpass fans expectations from the game's sequel.

At least we won't be getting a broken game like many others this generation. ( I'm looking at you Fallout 76.)

For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement