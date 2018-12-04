PS4 News: PlayStation Awards 2018 Winners

PlayStation Awards 2018

Sony has announced the winners of the PlayStation Awards 2018. The awards are given out on the metric of sales and how well a game title has sold. Monster Hunter: World for PS4 is the most successful game of 2018, selling over 4 million copies.

The full list of prizes and their winners are below.

Quadruple Platinum Prize

Titles with a total shipment (downloads and physical copies) of over four million copies.

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Platinum Prize

Titles with a total shipment (downloads and physical copies) of over one million copies.

The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Gold Prize

Titles with a total shipment (downloads and physical copies) of over 500,000 copies.

Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)

Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

PlayStation Network Award

The top 3 titles selling on the PlayStation Network. (Released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.)

FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Users Choice Prize

The top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia players (Released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)

Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

PlayStation VR Special Award

The best 3 PlayStation VR Titles (Released between October 13, 2017, and September 30, 2018)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indie & Developer Award

The best 3 Indie Game Developers for PlayStation 4 (Released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018)

Abzu (Giant Squid)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)