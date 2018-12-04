PS4 News: PlayStation Awards 2018 Winners
Sony has announced the winners of the PlayStation Awards 2018. The awards are given out on the metric of sales and how well a game title has sold. Monster Hunter: World for PS4 is the most successful game of 2018, selling over 4 million copies.
The full list of prizes and their winners are below.
Quadruple Platinum Prize
Titles with a total shipment (downloads and physical copies) of over four million copies.
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Platinum Prize
Titles with a total shipment (downloads and physical copies) of over one million copies.
- The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
Gold Prize
Titles with a total shipment (downloads and physical copies) of over 500,000 copies.
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)
- Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
PlayStation Network Award
The top 3 titles selling on the PlayStation Network. (Released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.)
- FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Users Choice Prize
The top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia players (Released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)
- Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)
PlayStation VR Special Award
The best 3 PlayStation VR Titles (Released between October 13, 2017, and September 30, 2018)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Indie & Developer Award
The best 3 Indie Game Developers for PlayStation 4 (Released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018)
- Abzu (Giant Squid)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)