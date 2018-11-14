×
PS4 News: PUBG To Be Launched With All The Three Maps 

mayank.vora
ANALYST
News
14   //    14 Nov 2018, 18:25 IST

PUBG (Image courtesy: Playstation blog)
PUBG (Image courtesy: Playstation blog)

Finally, all PS4 users will get a feel of one of the most epic battle royale games launched in 2018. PUBG will be out on December 7 and with the game now in all four major consoles: PC, Mobile, Xbox and PS4.

Gamers will also get to play all the three PUBG Maps i.e. Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. Along with this, the PS4 users can also expect the much awaited snow-themed winter map along with all the other major features such as custom matches, event mode, trophies, ranking system and much more.

Get the latest PS4 News at Sportskeeda.

PUBG currently has 3 maps and all are going to be available on PS4. Initially when PUBG was launched, it had two maps Erangel and Miramar and both of them were of 8x8 dimensions. Erangel, which is also the primary map, is based on the Forest theme with grass, wood, sea and urban terrains. It is also one of the maps where one can play all game modes.

Also read:

PUBG Map: Best Looting spots in Erangel

PUBG is finally coming to PlayStation with exclusive contents

Miramar is based on a desert theme and features dirt, urban and sea terrains. It is an exceptional map for players who love snipping as Snipers and scopes are found in abundance. Along with erangel, players can play all game modes in this map. Interestingly, this map was slated to be a 4x4 one but didn't turn out to be one. The best loot cities in this map include Los Leones, El Pozo, San Martin, Monte Nuevo, etc.

Lastly, PUBG PS4 will also have the only 4x4 dimension map Sanhok. This map is small, more challenging as 100 players are locked in at the same time and also boasts of a Sanhok-exclusive weapon QBZ. The best looting spots in this maps are Boot Camp, Ruins, Bhan, Cave, etc.

For all the latest Gaming News, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

mayank.vora
ANALYST
