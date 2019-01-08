×
PS4 News: Sony's console has sold over 90 million units worldwide

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    08 Jan 2019, 10:50 IST

This generation's juggernaut, the PS4, continues to climb the sales ladder
This generation's juggernaut, the PS4, continues to climb the sales ladder

This generation's undisputed leader, Sony's PlayStation 4 console, has continued to deliver over the years. Between the incredible exclusives, the PlayStation Plus service that gives users great games for the low price of a monthly subscription, and its cable service in PlayStation Vue, it's not hard to see why gamers around the globe have gravitated towards it.

2018 was a huge year for Sony, with games like Persona 5, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man breaking the mold and bringing new innovative gameplay to classic series that needed some touching up. Spider-Man wound up selling well over 9 million copies. However, the exclusive God of War wound up being the company's big winner this year, capturing the award for Game of the Year for 2018.

With all these accolades accumulated throughout 2018, it's no surprise to see that the PS4 has sold over 90 million units. Sony revealed that the 2018 holiday season brought 5.6 million PS4 consoles to consumers, officially pushing sales to 91.6 million globally. This is another milestone that Sony reached with ease, as it continues to pull away from the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

What will 2019 bring for Sony and the PS4? Well, with the company confirming that they'll not be attending E3 this year, instead, attempting to reach consumers and fans in new and exploratory ways, we can expect to see Sony experiment a bit. If Sony continues to deliver and keep its fans happy, then by the time the company's next-gen console pops up, we'll probably see the PS4 cross 100 million units sold, if not more.

Did you pick up a PS4 over the holidays? Has Sony already won you over for the next generation? If not, what do they need to do for that to happen? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

