Touted as the 'Fight Before the Fight,' the Notorious Edition of the game builds on the hype built by the upcoming fight between Connor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on 7 October 2018.

This edition brings in a slew of fighters, including Ronda Rousey and Sean O’Malley, along with a few bonus material and new Ultimate Team cards. However, this DLC update doesn't change the all familiar feel of UFC 3, which was launched in February 2018. Here is a laydown pf the gameplay features that you can expect from UFC 3.

EA Sports used Real Player Motion technology and captured over 5,000 animations to bring the player one step closer to authentic MMA action. The game showcases the authentic fighting styles of the fighters, replicating real-life moves, combos and takedowns. Also, the fighter movement in the game closely replicates their real-life counterparts.

Coming to the combat, the overhauled striking system in the game is one of the best in the business, putting it in a league of its own, as it captures the stunning and hardcore action with ultimate precision. Strikes can also be thrown out of slips and lunges, allowing players to create strategic opportunities to defeat their opponents with that one knock-out blow. However, one must keep in mind that stamina management is still as essential as it was in the previous games.

Additionally, the company behind the franchise introduced a new damage system to the game that focuses on a risk-vs-reward-system, meaning that bad moves would punish the player to a greater extent. Trying to duck from an uppercut or a high knee induces extensive damage, opening up various scenarios and tactics.

With all these inclusions, UFC 3 is easily the best of the series and comes so close to becoming the best MMA game released so far. The Notorious Edition adds those increments that include new fighters and cards, bringing the players back to the game for one more dream match between the best in the business.

UFC 3 Notorious Edition is available for PS4 from now until 15 October 2018 . The standard edition of the game is available digitally and as a physical copy.

