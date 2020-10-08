Sony recently released the official PS5 teardown video that gave fans an in-depth look at the next generation console. The PS5 has an initial release date of November 12th, with the digital edition priced at $399 and the standard edition priced at $499. A plethora of exciting gaming titles will be available at launch, including COD: Black Ops Cold War and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The teardown video features Sony’s Head of mechanical design Yasuhiro Ootori. Quite a few interesting features were shown off, including a single screw that holds the base of the console and the entire rear that has been designed to exhaust air out of the PS5 console. You can watch the entire PS5 teardown video below.

The official PS5 teardown video is here: https://t.co/dPEprfNKQX



Get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology, a culmination of five years of design and development. pic.twitter.com/9AZowwJKPz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2020

PS5 Teardown: Twitter compares 'heatsink' to The Terminator

Quite a few people thought that the new ‘heatsink’, which has an airflow similar to a vapour chamber, looked like something out of a ‘Terminator’ movie.

In the post that you can see below, Canadian videogame journalist Geoff Keighley compared the heatsink to a weapon used in the original Terminator movie. The film featured actor and former Florida governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who can be seen holding the weapon in the image below.

I thought I remembered that PlayStation 5 heatsink from somewhere. pic.twitter.com/JQjJOPnHoc — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 7, 2020

The similarities in the design and the colour combination were acknowledged by other gamers on Twitter. However, most fans were focused on the efficient design of the heatsink.

Image Credits: Geoff Keighley, Twitter

A section of the gaming community compared the PS4 heatsink to the new one. Needless to say, the PS5 heatsink promises a huge improvement in the overall cooling performance of the console.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Geoff Keighley, Twitter

Others compared the ‘Liquid metal’ of the PS5 to another recognisable image from the Terminator franchise.

Meanwhile, a few people simply praised Sony for the new features and the progress that the PS5 represents.

Image Credits: Geoff Keighley, Twitter

Advertisement

Image Credits: Geoff Keighley, Twitter Image Credits: Geoff Keighley, Twitter

Others recognised the similarities between the two designs and agreed with Keighley:

Image Credits: Geoff Keighley, Twitter

Image Credits: Geoff Keighley, Twitter

Apart from the obviously impressive overall design, the PS5 promises vast improvements in performance as well. There is less than a month left until its release, and gamers around the world will be waiting with bated breaths.