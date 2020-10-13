PS5 UI reveal: Burger King '10/15' commercial teases PS5 start-up sound

We might have just witnessed an official first look at the PS5 UI start-up sound - courtesy of a Burger King commercial.

Sony's Playstation 5 has been the talk of the town for several months now and with only a month left till the official launch, the social media team is certainly going all out to ensure that interest remains sky-high.

In a move which rivals Microsoft's long-term association with Taco Bell, Sony has officially collaborated with Burger King for a new commercial, where the trademark Burger King mascot can be seen glancing inside a meal, only to have his face light up with a familiar blue luminescence of the upcoming PS5:

Apart from the blue light, a sound which hints at the official PS5 UI start-up can also be heard, and this small tease was enough to send the internet into a tizzy.

The commercial ends with the words '10/15' appearing on screen, which could possibly hint at us witnessing the exclusive first look at the PS5 UI.

PS5 x Burger King commercial hints at UI start-up

Sony's next-generation console, the PS5, has been a source of much fanfare, ever since it was officially announced.

With exactly a month left, Sony seems to be pulling out all the stops to ensure that the PS5 delivers on all fronts.

While the commercial could very well reveal the PS5 UI, it is also likely that it leads to an exclusive contest linked to Burger King's classic Whopper burgers, where players might stand a chance to win a brand-new PS5 on the purchase of an item/ combo.

Could a Burger King Whopper be your ticket to a PS5? (Image Credits: dnyuz.com)

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions are set to be released on November 12, 2020, for $499 and $399, respectively. While Japanese YouTubers managed to get their hands on the PS5 to test a couple of games, we still haven't had an in-depth look at its UI.

This could, of course, all change via the upcoming Burger King commercial in the days to come.

Check out some of the reactions online to the latest Playstation x Burger King collaboration:

All eyes are now on the 15th of October, when the mystery behind the upcoming PS5 x Burger King commercial will finally be revealed.