PSG Talon vs. Fnatic League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

PSG Talon and Fnatic will face each other in the fourth match on day three of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stages.

PSG Talon and Fnatic are roughly at the same level in terms of form even though they finished their splits in different fashions. Both of these teams are inconsistent and none of them have showcased the ability to come back from behind and take over matches in recent times.

This match will be quite interesting for fans as the result will hinge on whoever is able to get the early advantage and convert it into a win.

PSG Talon vs. Fnatic at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

PSG Talon had an impressive summer split at the Pacific Championship Series (PCS) for the 2021 season. They cruised through every team and won the tournament quite comfortably. However, it is important to note that the competition at the PCS is definitely not at the level of the major leagues.

Fnatic, on the other hand, did not have a very good summer split. They had an inconsistent season and only gained their form during the playoffs. They defeated Rogue and G2 Esports and only lost to MAD Lions in the finals.

Overall, PSG Talon often relies on individual play, while Fnatic focuses more on team play. Therefore, Fnatic is favored to win the match in this circumstance despite Upset being unavailable and being replaced by a substitute.

Head-to-head

PSG Talon and Fnatic have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch

PSG Talon vs. Fnatic will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The game will also be available live for viewing on lol esports’ official website. The game will be broadcast on October 13, 2021.

Previous results

PSG Talon’s previous match was against Beyond Gaming in the finals of League of Legends' PCS summer split and they won the match 3-2.

Fnatic’s previous match was against the MAD Lions in the finals of League of Legends' LEC summer split and they lost the match 3-0.

League of Legends rosters for PSG Talon and Fnatic

PSG Talon

Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang

Kim “River” Dong-woo

Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

Wong “Unified” Chun Kit

Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing

Worlds 2021 Roster Update

Fnatic

Adam “Adam” Maanane

Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau

Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Louis “Bean” Schmitz

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

