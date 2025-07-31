PUBG 2025 2H roadmap leaked: Gunplay update, Erangel rework, and more

A few hours ago, popular leaker PlayerIGN took to their X handle to leak the PUBG 2025 2H roadmap. Based on it, the PUBG IP has a lot in store for its users in the second half of the ongoing year. The leak suggests that the developers are set to introduce a collaboration with Aespa, a Gunplay update, a UGC Alpha release, an Erangel rework, and a Bugatti collaboration.The PUBG 2025 2H roadmap leaks have sparked a buzz amongst gamers eagerly awaiting new content in the game.Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the provided information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.Leaked images show upcoming features in PUBG 2025 2H roadmapPlayerIGN took to X to post an image showing the upcoming 2025 second-half roadmap for PUBG.According to the leaked image, PUBG Battlegrounds users will witness the Aespa collaboration (already live in-game), introduction of the UGC Alpha feature, Gunplay updates, and the Bugatti collaboration in Q3. Meanwhile, for Q4, the developers could introduce a new Contender feature, Erangel rework, and a new mode update.As for PUBG Mobile (Q3), the leaks suggest there will be a Transformers update (already live in the 3.9 update), Metro Royale update (also available in the 3.9 update), a Car collaboration (possibly with Porsche), and the new 4.0 update (featuring the Harry Potter theme).In Q4, PUBG Mobile players will witness a Halloween-themed mode, a pop artist collaboration (possibly with Aespa), and the long-awaited winter-themed mode in the 4.1 update.Meanwhile, the PUBG IP Franchise Shared Content will witness various things. In Q3, a PNC x Aespa (already occurred in PNC 2025) and multiple celebrity collaborations can be seen.Also read: PUBG PC to transition into UE5: Everything we knowIn Q4, PUBG enthusiasts can also expect multiple collaborations. These include a Western IP collaboration, a fashion brand collaboration, and a Premium Car collaboration. In addition, a massive esports crossover, called the PNC x PMGC event, is expected to take place between PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile.Based on the PUBG 2025 2H roadmap leaks, the developers are also working on a few new PUBG IP titles. In Q3, PUBG Blindspot (in association with Bili Bili Worlds and Gamescom) is expected to hit the stores, and in Q4, the closed alpha test for PUBG could begin.With so much possibly in store, it remains to be seen if and when Krafton and Tencent will provide official confirmation regarding the PUBG 2025 2H roadmap.