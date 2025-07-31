  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PUBG 2025 2H roadmap leaked: Gunplay update, Erangel rework, and more

PUBG 2025 2H roadmap leaked: Gunplay update, Erangel rework, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 31, 2025 07:09 GMT
Plenty of new features can be found on the leaked PUBG 2025 2H roadmap image (Image via Krafton)
Many new features can be found on the leaked PUBG 2025 2H roadmap image (Image via Krafton)

A few hours ago, popular leaker PlayerIGN took to their X handle to leak the PUBG 2025 2H roadmap. Based on it, the PUBG IP has a lot in store for its users in the second half of the ongoing year. The leak suggests that the developers are set to introduce a collaboration with Aespa, a Gunplay update, a UGC Alpha release, an Erangel rework, and a Bugatti collaboration.

Ad

The PUBG 2025 2H roadmap leaks have sparked a buzz amongst gamers eagerly awaiting new content in the game.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the provided information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Leaked images show upcoming features in PUBG 2025 2H roadmap

PlayerIGN took to X to post an image showing the upcoming 2025 second-half roadmap for PUBG.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to the leaked image, PUBG Battlegrounds users will witness the Aespa collaboration (already live in-game), introduction of the UGC Alpha feature, Gunplay updates, and the Bugatti collaboration in Q3.

Meanwhile, for Q4, the developers could introduce a new Contender feature, Erangel rework, and a new mode update.

As for PUBG Mobile (Q3), the leaks suggest there will be a Transformers update (already live in the 3.9 update), Metro Royale update (also available in the 3.9 update), a Car collaboration (possibly with Porsche), and the new 4.0 update (featuring the Harry Potter theme).

Ad

In Q4, PUBG Mobile players will witness a Halloween-themed mode, a pop artist collaboration (possibly with Aespa), and the long-awaited winter-themed mode in the 4.1 update.

Meanwhile, the PUBG IP Franchise Shared Content will witness various things. In Q3, a PNC x Aespa (already occurred in PNC 2025) and multiple celebrity collaborations can be seen.

Also read: PUBG PC to transition into UE5: Everything we know

In Q4, PUBG enthusiasts can also expect multiple collaborations. These include a Western IP collaboration, a fashion brand collaboration, and a Premium Car collaboration. In addition, a massive esports crossover, called the PNC x PMGC event, is expected to take place between PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile.

Ad

Based on the PUBG 2025 2H roadmap leaks, the developers are also working on a few new PUBG IP titles. In Q3, PUBG Blindspot (in association with Bili Bili Worlds and Gamescom) is expected to hit the stores, and in Q4, the closed alpha test for PUBG could begin.

With so much possibly in store, it remains to be seen if and when Krafton and Tencent will provide official confirmation regarding the PUBG 2025 2H roadmap.

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications