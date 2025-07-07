PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode: Everything you need to know

Tencent, Krafton, and Level Infinite have tirelessly worked to introduce the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode. As the moniker suggests, it is the main highlight of the title's collaboration with Transformers. In it, you can transform into Optimus Prime and Megatron and enjoy various other features to your heart's content.

This article helps you learn about all the fresh features in the new Transformers mode, which will enable you to claim more Winner Winner Chicken Dinners!

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian players should avoid playing the title. They can instead play Battlegrounds Mobile India, where the mode will arrive in a few days.

What must you know about the new features in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode?

Here's a look at all the new features in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode:

Spacebridge Beacon

Finding Spacebridge Beacon to summon Transformers supplies (Image via Krafton)

Spacebridge Beacon spawns randomly on the themed mode maps. At a point in the match, the sky will change, and you will receive a notification of a successful connection with Cybertron.

You can then use the Spacebridge Beacon to open the Cybertronian Spacebridge, which will randomly supply Optimus Prime, Megatron, Energon Supply Crates, and Cybertronian Supply Crates to the beacon's location to help you on the battlegrounds.

Optimus Prime and Megatron

Optimus Prime and Megatron have arrived in PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode (Image via Krafton)

Optimus Prime and Megatron will appear in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode's themed maps to fight for the Allspark in an intense duel. They will fight in a Duelzone until one emerges victorious.

Both can convert between vehicle and robot modes. In the vehicle form, the arch rivals become sturdy vehicles that carry four players while providing ample protection, and can be repaired multiple times.

In the robot form, Optimus Prime swings its Energon Axe to deliver lethal blows to enemies in range. Meanwhile, Megatron wields a Fusion Cannon (preloaded with five shells) for ranged attacks.

Both Optimus Prime and Megatron can be upgraded with Energon cubes found across the maps to unlock a more powerful skill.

Optimus Prime's upgraded skill is a high-speed dash that quickly closes the distance before hitting the target. Hitting the Megatron slows it down, enabling Optimus Prime to make four melee attacks.

Meanwhile, Megatron's upgraded skill bombards the target with a charged fusion blast, dealing more damage with a longer time to charge. The blast creates a spherical detection zone, which helps Megatron learn about the number of enemies and vehicles in that area. While hitting Optimus Prime, Megatron pushes itself to a safer area while its nemesis slows down.

Furthermore, once their health is completely depleted, the Transformers head to recovery mode. You can interact with them during this time to heal them and get them back on the battlegrounds.

Cosmic Meteorite Checkpoint

Clicking pictures with Megatron in Transformers mode (Image via Krafton)

Visit the Cosmic Meteorite Checkpoint to teleport to the top of a Meteorite, where you can click photos (in various poses) with Optimus Prime and Megatron at the same time. You will receive great supplies after taking photos.

Neon Outpost

Dropping in Neon Outpost to collect supplies in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode (Image via Krafton)

Neon Outpost will serve as the main hotdrop in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode. It consists of three major areas - Arena, Black Market, and Energy Plant.

A Core Crate is available on the second floor of the Arena's main building. It opens automatically after a timer, helping you obtain great supplies.

The Black Market contains a repair shop and a burger joint. While the repair shop helps you repair the Transformers, the burger joint offers a special item - Cosmic Burger to boost your HP.

In the Energy Plant, you can find small robots that can be destroyed to obtain loot. You can also climb on their heads to move around.

Astro Den

Visiting Astro Dens in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Several Astro Dens spawn at different locations inside the Neon Outpost and in other areas on the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode maps. The ones available in the Neon Outpost will let you fight against real enemies with melee weapons, and the last team to win gets stunning loot.

Meanwhile, the ones on the outskirts let you fight against bots (in different difficulty ratings) to earn supplies. However, dying in these areas or killing enemies will not affect your match stats.

In addition to the features mentioned, you will also have the chance to collect Transformer Tokens to unlock the Legendary trial in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update Transformers mode. Winning this trial will help you unlock achievements.

You can also get a Cosmic Hoverboard in the maps that will help you transport quickly, saving you time.

