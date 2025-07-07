PUBG Mobile 3.9 update APK download link

Tencent Games has finally released the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update, introducing tons of fresh content, such as the much-awaited Transformers mode, Metro Royale, and World of Wonder (WOW) changes. The complete patch notes are available on the title's website and official YouTube channel.

Ad

This article explains how to get the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Download the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update on your device

Download the patch and dive into the Transformers mode now (Image via Tencent Games)

It's worth noting that developer Tencent Games doesn't encourage players to download the update's APK files via third-party websites or sources, as they aren't reliable and may compromise your device's security. Thus, it's recommended that you install a fresh patch via official sources, such as the game's website or digital stores like the App Store or Google Play Store.

Ad

Trending

Also read: PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte spin crate: All rewards and how to get them

Here's the link to reliable platforms from where you can download the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update's APK file:

For Android devices: https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US/home.shtml

For iOS devices: The APK file can only be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Head to the App Store.

Head to the App Store. Step 2: Search PUBG Mobile and find the real title.

Search PUBG Mobile and find the real title. Step 3: Hit the Update button.

Ad

Also read: Best PUBG Mobile gun combinations in 2025

Note that the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update's file size could be around 350 MB for Android devices. If you are installing the game for the first time, it may take around 1.5 GB of space. The application is around 1 GB, while the remaining space is reserved for in-app installations.

For iOS devices, the APK file size is around 3 GB. However, if you are installing the game for the first time, you must have at least 3.5 GB of free space.

Ad

Also read: All Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile explored

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More