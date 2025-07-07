PUBG Mobile 3.9 update APK download link

Tencent Games has finally released the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update, introducing tons of fresh content, such as the much-awaited Transformers mode, Metro Royale, and World of Wonder (WOW) changes. The complete patch notes are available on the title's website and official YouTube channel.
This article explains how to get the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Download the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update on your device
It's worth noting that developer Tencent Games doesn't encourage players to download the update's APK files via third-party websites or sources, as they aren't reliable and may compromise your device's security. Thus, it's recommended that you install a fresh patch via official sources, such as the game's website or digital stores like the App Store or Google Play Store.
Here's the link to reliable platforms from where you can download the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update's APK file:
For Android devices: https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US/home.shtml
For iOS devices: The APK file can only be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices. Follow the steps given below to do so:
- Step 1: Head to the App Store.
- Step 2: Search PUBG Mobile and find the real title.
- Step 3: Hit the Update button.
Note that the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update's file size could be around 350 MB for Android devices. If you are installing the game for the first time, it may take around 1.5 GB of space. The application is around 1 GB, while the remaining space is reserved for in-app installations.
For iOS devices, the APK file size is around 3 GB. However, if you are installing the game for the first time, you must have at least 3.5 GB of free space.
