PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte spin crate: All rewards and how to get them

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte spin crate, introducing the new Gilt Set Spectral Byte and the upgradable Spectral Byte - PP-19 Bizon skin. This set is a first-of-its-kind cosmetic that changes its appearance based on the amount of damage you receive.

Note that acquiring these items would cost PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium in-game currency, earned only via real money. Let's check out all the items the PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte spin crate has brought.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All items offered in the PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte spin crate

Here are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte spin crate:

Spectral Byte Set

Spectral Byte Cover

Spectrum Speeder Glider

Glitchwave Shift Backpack

Spectral Gem

Spectral Byte - PP-19 Bizon skin (Upgradable)

Spectral Byte Grenade skin

Spectral Byte Molotov Cocktail skin

Modification Material

Weapon attachment skins themed around Spectral Byte for PP-19 Bizon

Paint

Sticker

Gemstone Ring

How to get the Spectral Byte - PP-19 Bizon skin from the PUBG Mobile Spectral Byte spin crate

To acquire your desired item, such as the Bizon's skin from the spin crate, open crates, which cost a certain amount of UC. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones are priced at 60 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which is priced at 540 UC. Each spin randomly selects an item from the crate as your reward.

If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, purchase it from the Gem Exchange section using the Spectral Gems.

Here are the prices of all the items offered in the Gem Exchange section:

Spectral Byte Set: 6 Spectral Gems

Spectral Byte Cover: 2 Spectral Gems

Spectrum Speeder Glider: 3 Spectral Gems

Glitchwave Shift Backpack: 2 Spectral Gems

Spectral Byte - PP-19 Bizon skin (Upgradable): 3 Spectral Gems

Lounging Around: 1 Spectral Gem

Modification Material: 1 Spectral Gem

Spectral Byte Space Gift: 1 Spectral Gem

Spectral Gempiece x 50: 1 Spectral Gem

