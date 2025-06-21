PUBG Mobile pits you against over 50 players on an abandoned island, challenging you to emerge as the last one standing. For this task, you can utilize the countless equipment, firearms, and vehicles at your disposal. Tencent Games, the developer, ensures that all sorts of players find their desired resources on the battleground, regardless of whether they prefer going all in for a head-to-head confrontation or keeping a low profile on the battlefield.

A cherry on top, you can carry two firearms, which can be used interchangeably according to the situation. Therefore, you should always look for new weapon combinations in PUBG Mobile that allow you to make your presence felt in close and long-range combat.

On that note, let's discuss some weapon combinations you can use in 2025.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

What are the five best PUBG Mobile gun combinations in 2025?

1) DP-28 + AKM

The PUBG Mobile veterans love pairing the AKM with the DP-28. If you can handle the high recoil rate of the AR and can land precise headshots, you can easily take down an enemy in close-range-close-quarter gunfights with it.

The DP-28, on the other hand, takes care of your mid-to-long-range gunfights. The best part about this firearm is its low recoil rate. If you crouch or lie down on the ground, it exhibits a near-zero recoil that you can capitalize on to take down a far-off enemy.

On the downside, this weapon combination can be futile against a very long-range gunfight. Furthermore, if the enemy has a sniper, they can easily send you back to the lobby if you aren't careful.

2) DBS + AKM

DBS weapon appearance (Image via Tencent Games)

The DBS is arguably the best shotgun (SG) in PUBG Mobile currently. The major flaw in almost every SG is its small clip size and low attack range. This is exactly where the DBS stands out, as it has a colossal damage output, a high firing rate, and a large mag capacity.

That said, since it's a shotgun, only those who can land precise shots in a single click are advised to use the DBS. This skill comes with experience and days of grinding on the battleground.

The AKM, on the other hand, is an excellent weapon for close-to-mid-range combat, as mentioned earlier. However, avoid adding a suppressor to it, as it will increase its recoil rate to a pretty uncontrollable degree.

3) M416 + Any Sniper

Not many gamers opt for a sniper in PUBG Mobile nowadays, owing to the seasonal features like flying clouds and ODM Gears. However, if you love sniping or there's a vacant place in your squad for a sniper, going for this gun combination is an excellent decision.

You can easily find snipers like the Kar98 and the M24 on the battlefield who can take down a foe with just one or two hits. But if you're lucky enough to acquire the AWM, you can easily wreak havoc on the battlefield. This is because this sniper pierces through armor and helmets lower than Level 3, knocking down enemies with just one hit.

All in all, use a sniper skillfully, and your enemy hiding at a far-off distance will think twice before peeking.

The M416, on the other hand, is one of the most loved firearms in-game. Add the 4x or 6x scope to it, and with a single decent spray, you can easily take down multiple enemies.

