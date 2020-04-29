PUBG: 5 differences Between PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace that might shock you

PUBG Mobile vs Game For Peace

Game For Peace, which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, always remains one step ahead in delivering updates as compared to the global version. Whenever Tencent Games releases a new update for the worldwide version of PUBG Mobile, most of the upcoming features are introduced or copied from Game For Peace.

However, there are still a bunch of features of Game For Peace which are pending to be added to the global version. Thus. in this article we have prepared a list of five significant differences between the PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace based on features.

5 Big Differences Between PUBG Mobile and Game For Peace

#1 Canted sight

Canted sight, which is also classified as the secondary sight for the weapon, will be added soon in the upcoming 0.18.0 update. This feature has already been introduced in the Chinese version a time long ago, but it was missing in the global version. In the recently announced patch notes, the devs have confirmed the arrival of Canted sight through which players can use two views on specific weapons simultaneously.

Canted Sight

#2 Zero button transparency

While playing the game, players always wanted to hide some buttons on the screens without disabling it. It can be accomplished by changing the transparency or opacity of control to 0%. In the global version, players can set button transparencies to 10% only. There's no option to go below this limit. But this isn't in the case with the Chinese version, where players can even set it to 0%.

Button Transparency

#3 FPS (frames per second)

FPS is one of the essential parts of the game, which decides the smoothness level of the game. Presently, PUBG Mobile can only run up to 60 FPS. However, in Game for Peace, the developers have already added support for specific devices that can run the game up to 120 FPS.

FPS Difference

#4 Gamepad support

A gamepad is an input device generally used for playing video games like any other console controller. In PUBG Mobile, there's no option available to play the game using a gamepad, where the support for the external controller is present in the Chinese version. Although, some unofficial sources have also claimed that the option to play with the controller will be added soon in future updates.

Gamepad Support

#5 Vehicle windshield

While riding the vehicles, players may have observed that there's no windshield or mirror present in front of the car. But in a recent update of Game For Peace, the devs also unveiled this addition to make the game more realistic. Furthermore, the mirror will also protect the player against the first bullet while sitting inside the vehicle.

Vehicle Front Mirror

Apart from the aforementioned points, there are several other differences as well between the two versions. Consider watching the video embedded below to see all those other differences.