PUBG animated project is in development by Krafton and Adi Shankar of Castlevania

Adi Shankar, best known for the Netflix series Castlevania, has partnered with Krafton to develop an animated project based on the PUBG universe.

Originally conceived as a mod for Arma III, Brendan Greene’s PUBG is one of the most played games across the world.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI, was recently released in India and has reached more than 3 million downloads. Krafton, the parent company of PUBG, also released a short movie based on the game on June 26th, exclusively for South Korea.

We're proud to announce that we're working with @adishankarbrand to expand our #PUBGUNIVERSE and to create an animated project based on the franchise. We can’t wait to announce more details down the road! pic.twitter.com/vir6QHBctL — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS US (@PUBG_US) July 20, 2021

Krafton is partnering with Adi Shankar to create and showrun a PUBG animated project

Adi Shankar is one of the most well-known Hollywood geek culture visionaries. He is famed for the Netflix series Castlevania, as well as his creation, “The Bootleg Universe”, where he reimagines and subverts pop culture iconography. He is also currently developing Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, based on the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon expansion, which satirized '80s cyberpunk tropes.

With Shankar’s vision, the company looks to shape its upcoming animation project and bring the world of PUBG to life. He said,

As a player, I've been crushing the competition in the Battlegrounds since PUBG was released in 2017. I’m grateful to KRAFTON for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I’m excited to embark on this journey together. To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood. I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like.

The project exemplifies Krafton's recent diversification of its IP business, which seeks to expand the original IP into larger multimedia franchises. Regarding the upcoming project, CH Kim, the CEO of PUBG Corporation, said,

In addition to the continued development of new and engaging in-game PUBG content, our partnership with Adi Shankar represents a step into our broader strategy of expanding the PUBG Universe into a multimedia franchise. We are excited to work with Shankar on exploring and realizing a world that brings the game to life for our fans. We look forward to sharing more about this animated project in the near future.

PUBG has expanded beyond the gaming platform into a multimedia cultural sensation. It would certainly be interesting to see what Adi Shankar develops to expand the PUBG universe.

Edited by Sabine Algur