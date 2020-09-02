PUBG ban: Is Fortnite banned in India?

Amidst rising tensions between Indian and China, the Government of India has decided to step in and issue a ban for 118 apps that are owned by Chinese companies.

From apps to mobile games, nothing that could pose a 'privacy' threat to the citizens of the country was spared. While it may come as surprising at first, PUBG Mobile, regardless of its massive player base, has also been banned in India.

The news came as a shock to many individual content creators and Esports organisations, leaving many without a game to play. Shortly after the PUBG Mobile ban, players rushed to find out which games are leaving with the ban, and this left many wondering if the popular battle royale game – Fortnite – was also over and done.

Is Fortnite banned in India?

It could be a little concerning to discover that Tencent Games, a Chinese company, owns a 40% stake in Epic Games – the company behind the popular BR game, Fortnite. However, according to the official data released by Ministry of Electronics and Telecommunications, Fortnite has not been banned in India.

The Ministry cites 'misuse' of personal data among one the primary reasons behind the ban, but Fortnite has survived the cull.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India."

Following is a list popular mobile games that have also been banned:

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Lite

AFK Area

Pocket League

Marvel Super War

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite and more.

