PUBG Ban: Is Free Fire banned in India?

The Indian government has just released a list of 118 Chinese applications that have been banned in India, amidst the rising tensions with China along the LAC. The list of apps also includes the famous mobile battle royale game: PUBG Mobile, which has now been blocked in India.

This has led to players of the most famous mobile game in India, Garena Free Fire, worrying if their favorite game has also been banned, and searching for answers regarding the same.

Free Fire has gained over 500 million+ downloads, with a rating of 4.1 stars, on Google Play Store. And to answer your question, read on, while also finding out all the Chinese games and apps banned by the government.

Is Free Fire banned in India?

According to the list released by the govt on September 2, Singapore-based Garena Free Fire has not been banned in India. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY), who announced the following:

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

Here's a list of some of the famous mobile games that have received a ban after the Indian Govt. blocked 118 Chinese apps.