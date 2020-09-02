PUBG ban: 5 alternatives to PUBG Mobile

The Government of India has announced a ban on PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps, which has sent ripples through the million-strong fan base of the game.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the mobile applications have been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, because "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and public order".

breaking: the Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile (Tencent) and 117 other Chinese apps



PUBG is the #1 app in India pic.twitter.com/HH3qacKNMu — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 2, 2020

This has sent PUBG Mobile fans into a tizzy, as they are being deprived of one of the top-selling games in the country.

If you're looking for alternatives to PUBG Mobile, here are five similar games that are just as fun.

Top 5 similar games like PUBG

#1 Call of Duty: Mobile

One of the strongest counterparts capable of rivalling PUBG Mobile is Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile.

COD: Mobile is one of the most popular FPS games and ever since its launch in October 2019, the game has gone on to become one of the most profitable in recent history. Despite the game being developed by TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, it is completely owned by America's Activision.

There are two distinct modes in COD: Mobile- Multiplayer and Battle Royale. The former puts you in a 5v5 situation while the staple Battle Royale mode involves a classic 100 player Last-man standing duel.

#2 Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play Battle Royale game for Android and iOS. It is published by Singapore-based Garena and developed by Vietnam-based 111dots Studio.

Its popularity is such, that it became the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019 and also received the award for the "Best Popular Game" on the Google Play Store. The game features 50 players fighting it out in a Battle Royale mode, with a wide range of supplies and weapons to choose from.

Though the game has been criticised for its inferior graphics, fret not as Garena is currently working on an enhanced version called Free Fire Max.

#3 Battlelands Royale

Developed by Helsinki-based Finnish developer Futureplay, Battlelands Royale is a fun alternative to PUBG mobile. Replete with cute characters and colourful vibes, the game is a pleasant take on the popular Battle Royale genre.

Some sceptics may believe that the game comes across as childish, but on the contrary, it is highly competitive and functions as a 32-player battle royale, where the games are relatively shorter and the stakes- a lot higher.

Replete with an exciting range of skins and unlockables, all in all, the cartoonish, fun vibes make for a super fun experience!

#4 Black Survival

Black Survival is an excellent PUBG alternative, developed by Korean-based company, Archbears. It is a real-time survival game, where split-second decisions will end up determining your fate.

It is strategy-based and involves classic Battle Royale elements, where the map keeps shrinking, forcing players to fight to survive on an island, replete with exciting loot pools. Search, Loot, Craft and Fight your way to victory!

#5 Guns Royale

Guns Royale is a fairly standard battle royale, developed by Wizard Games INC. Players drop down in a massive free for all shootout with a bunch of players in a shrinking game zone. Additionally, this one has AR elements for an even more unique experience along with some other game features.

It's a free to play game like basically all other battle royale games and features blocky, Lego-type characters, full of pixelated guns. It is a reliable alternative to PUBG Mobile and serves as an immensely enjoyable throwback to the classic yesteryear video games.

You can watch the video below for the best PUBG alternatives: