What are the other games like Free Fire?

​ Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded smartphone games.



Garena Free Fire, with a fan following of over 500 million, is one of the leading smartphone games. The game has gained popularity in the last few years. Free Fire is best known for its short and intense fights. It has a lobby of 50 players and there you go, eliminating your opponents one after the other, till the last player remains.

But, have you ever tried other hands-on games like Free Fire? There are plenty of other light smartphone games like Free Fire. These games are of similar intensity, and are readily available on the internet.

5 other games like Free Fire:

In case you're looking for games like Free Fire, with intense game-play and actions, here is a list of top 5 games that you would want to get your hands on:

#1 Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival is another smartphone game like Free Fire, which features swift and tactical action game-play.

There is a lobby of 120 other players whom you have to face in one-on-one action. Different modes available in Rules of Survival are SOLO, DUO, and SQUAD. You can select any mode you want to play by selecting the same from the main menu.

#2 Black Survival

Black Survival

A game of similar nature like Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, Black Survival is a last-man-standing battle royale style PvP game by Archbears.

In Black Survival, you are left with ten enemies in a deserted land where you need to make fast decisions with a single click. Search, Craft, Attack, and Run: that's all that you have to do in this game.

#3 Survival Royale

Survival Royale

Survival Royale is a game by the same developers who made the Rules of Survival.

There is a 'Safe circle' that you have to reach as the play area gets smaller with time. If you fail, get ready for damage which reduces health.

There are also other modes available in the game, such as Firework Night, where you only have firework weapons to fight your enemies.

#4 Battle Royal Strike Survival

Battle Royal Strike Survival

Battle Ops Royal is a survival game for smartphone users. Make your squad and go to a vast battlefield where you need to stay alive against your enemies.

There is a feature of creating a room where 30 other players can play with you. Enter the battleground, and get weapons. Show your skills. It's a real action shooter fps game.

#5 PUBG Mobile LITE

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, developed by Tencent, is a lighter version of the PUBG Mobile game. It is smaller in size, and is compatible with low RAM devices.

The game features a smaller map, with 60 players playing at the same time. You can play solo, Duo, and Squad using various weapons, vehicles, and airdrops for survival in-game.