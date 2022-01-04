PUBG: Battlegrounds, Desperados 3 and all the games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Xbox Game Pass includes periodic additions of new games. Simultaneously, games also leave the Xbox Game Pass from time to time. Apart from PUBG, the major reason for the departure of the games given further below seems to be related to the licensing and the contractual side.

Once they're removed from the Xbox Game Pass, players will have to buy the game separately to continue their progression.

All games that are leaving the Xbox Game Pass on January 15

Xbox Game Pass owners can avail all of the following games at a discount of 20%. Few of them were also available at greater discounts in the recently concluded Xbox Countdown Sale. But to avail the discounted price, the games will need to be bought before they leave the Xbox Game Pass.

Full list of the games that are set to depart from Xbox Game Pass

1) PUBG: Battlegrounds (January 12) - Console

2) Desperados III - Console, PC

3) Ghost of a Tale - PC

4) Mount and Blade: Warband - Console, PC

5) Pandemic: The Board Game - Console, PC

6) YIIK: A Postmodern RPG - PC

Players should note that PUBG is leaving the pass early on January 12, but they won't have to rely on the pass to play the game.

Which are the major games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January?

The biggest name on the departures list is that of PUBG. However, it's to be noted that the game is going completely free-to-play across all the platforms.

The biggest name on the departures list is that of PUBG. However, it's to be noted that the game is going completely free-to-play across all the platforms. PUBG is only available on the Xbox Game Pass for consoles.

Console players will likely retain their progress as long as they use the same account.

Desperados III will be another major miss as the latest installment of the series has been a great release.

It has brought the best of stealth-based tactical approaches combined with great story-telling to all the players of the game. This will be a huge miss for both PC and console gamers alike.

What is the Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass by Microsoft is a dreamland for many gamers who are on a tight budget. It is a rental service that has hundreds of games in its vast library. For a simple monthly payment, gamers can enjoy all the games completely as the games on the Xbox Game Pass have full access.

With the recent addition of EA Play under its service, the available selection of games in the Xbox Game Pass has never been better. It has an enviable collection of both recent games and games which were released a few years ago.

