PUBG Guide: Top 5 vehicles in PUBG Mobile

Vehicles play an integral part in PUBG Mobile, and can be crucial to the outcome of matches.

There are a variety of rides to choose from, and their usage depends on the game situation as well.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game based on survival, and over time, the blue danger zone becomes smaller over a random location every time. Thus, players always need to have a vehicle nearby so that they can travel to new locations and avoid unnecessary damage in the danger zone.

PUBG Mobile has a lot of mainstream vehicles for this reason. Starting from the Buggies to Armoured UAV vehicles, there are ample ways of getting around a map. Typically, Erangel and Miramar are the biggest maps in PUBG Mobile, and have a ton of vehicle spawns near the outskirts, and sometimes in the roads as well.

Players are always debating about which vehicle is the fastest or safest for long travels on the map. On that note, we have compiled a list of the top 5 vehicles in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 vehicles in PUBG Mobile

#1 UAZ

This vehicle is one of the safest and most-reliable in PUBG Mobile. It comes in four variants: Open Top, Soft Top, Hard Top and Armored UAZ (can only be obtained via a flare gun). It has a top speed of 116 km/h, and can harbour four occupants at a time. The UAZ has a high engine noise which might alert nearby enemies, so play accordingly while using it.

#2 Motorcycle

This vehicle has a capacity of two passengers, which makes it ideal for duos in PUBG Mobile. It has a high top speed of 152 km/h, but comes with a lack of cover, which means enemies nearby can easily knock you down. It is, however, extremely effective for quick manoeuvres around the map.

#3 Buggy

The Buggy is a vehicle which offers the capacity to quickly traverse around the map, and it can travel off-road as well. However, it has a lighter body than the UAV, which means it has a decent chance of getting rolled over. The Buggy has a top speed of 100 km/h, which is decent, and can carry two players at a time.

#4 Motorcycle with sidecar

This vehicle is a perfect combination of speed and vision. It has a top speed of 130 km/h, which is typical for a motorcycle. However, this drive doesn't provide any cover to players, though the player in the sidecar can always shoot nearby enemies and call for enemies insight, which partially makes up for the lack of protection.

#5 Dacia 1300

This is one of the earliest vehicles in-game, and still a viable option for traversing the map. It features a great top speed of 131 km/h, though that comes at the cost of a weaker engine. The Dacia has high chances of rolling over if the driver is not careful during turns, but overall, it is a good option to have.

