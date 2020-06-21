PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which launched first?

PUBG Mobile launched on 23 March 2017 and has millions of downloads on Google Play Store.

H1Z1 was the first battle royale game in the video game industry.

Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave

Mobile gamers and enthusiasts are always in a state of dilemma regarding the launch dates of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are free-to-play battle royale games available for Android and iOS devices. These games earn their revenue through in-game micro-transactions.

There has been an upsurge of eSports tournaments across the globe because of these popular battle royale games.

Also read: How to get rename card in PUBG Mobile in 2020

Battle Royale genre of gaming became hugely popular in the gaming industry after the launch of big titles like PUBG, Fortnite and Free Fire. However, they didn't introduce the battle royale genre. H1Z1 was the first battle royale game in the video game industry.

Which game launched first?

Image Credit: Mobilegamer

The answer is PUBG Mobile. It was launched on 23 March 2017 with its PC version making its way into the market. On the other hand, Free Fire was launched on 30 September 2017.

PUBG Mobile has made some significant changes to the gameplay since its release. The mobile version is a great alternative to the PC Version. It provides an immersive high quality graphics experience. PUBG Mobile frequently adds new characters, cosmetics and new maps into the game to keep it fresh for the gamers.

Also read: How to download Free Fire on a laptop in 2020 - Step by Step Guide

Advertisement

Garena Free Fire lacks a bit in the graphics department but provides smooth gameplay for the players. Garena has started testing Free Fire Max which will have much more advanced graphics compared to other video games in the market. The game has an abundance of characters and free in-game rewards which is a virtual treat for the players.

Both of these games have a loyal fanbase that spends hours into gaming.

Also read: Will PS5 have backwards compatibility?