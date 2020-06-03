PUBG Guide: Where are the flare gun locations in PUBG Mobile?

Where to find flare gun in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile consists of a large variety of in-game items that the users enjoy and make use of. One of these items is the flare gun which is somewhat difficult for the players to find. The locations of the loot is uncertain as there is no fixed algorithm in the game.

So here is the list of the places where the flare gun is most likely to be located across the different maps in PUBG Mobile.

What is the Flare Gun?

Flare Gun

The flare gun an extremely rare weapon in PUBG Mobile, which, when fired, calls in an airdrop while the player is inside the white circle or an armored vehicle if the player is outside the white circle.

Where can the players find the flare gun in PUBG Mobile?

The items in the game spawn randomly across the map so there is no particular location where the flare gun can be found in the game. The flare gun is available across all the maps in PUBG Mobile. Here are the different locations in the various maps where you can most probably find the flare guns in PUBG Mobile.

#1 Erangel

Erangel

The flare gun is spread across multiple locations in the map, but one can likely find the flare gun in Georgopool, Military Base, Mylta Power and Novorepnoye.

#2 Sanhok

Sanhok

Sanhok is the smallest map in the game. There are several locations where the player can anticipate to find flare guns. Bootcamp, Paradise Resort and Docs are the locations where you can find absolutely amazing loot and likely a flare gun.

#3 Miramar

Miramar Vikendi

Miramar is a desert-themed map in PUBG Mobile. The areas in the map of Miramar where the players can expect flare guns are Hacienda del Patrón, Prison, Gym and the Pecado Casino.

#4 Vikendi

Vikendi

This snow forest-based map has certain locations like Goroka, Castle and Cosmodrome where the players can find the flare guns.

The players also have to be quick and ready for fights, as some of these areas consist of a lot of loot resulting in a high density of players assembled there, so the players need to be quick in finding the flare guns in these locations.