PUBG Lite: How to Download PUBG Lite on Jio Phone?

How to download PUBG Lite on Jio Phone?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games on smartphones. The game, released two years ago, is now available in two different sizes: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The PUBG Mobile Lite version is made for low specification devices that don't have enough RAM to support the original PUBG Mobile version.

One such low specification and budget-friendly device is the Jio Phone. In a recent collaboration between Jio and PUBG Lite, there was a hype that PUBG Lite, now, will be available on Jio Phones. Can we play PUBG Lite on Jio Phone? If yes, then, how to download PUBG lite on Jio Phone?

How to Download PUBG Lite on Jio Phone?

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Lite is a lighter version of the PUBG Mobile game that can run smoothly on devices with at least 2GB RAM. However, this version is still not supported in a device like the Jio Phone. The reason is pretty simple: the size of the screen and the specifications of the Jio phone.

PUBG Lite cannot be downloaded on a Jio phone. You can only play it on a device with minimum specifications like 4GB RAM and a decent processor.

The collaboration between Jio and PUBG Lite has given no indications about the possibility of PUBG being played on Jio phones. The devices made by Jio are basic calling devices, with some external features like internet and WhatsApp. PUBG Lite can never be downloaded or played on such devices.

Just like PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG PC Lite is the lighter version of PUBG PC. This game has been designed for devices with low specifications that can't run high-performance games. PUBG PC Lite can be played on any PC having at least 4 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest update has finally rolled out, and the servers are live now after a short maintenance break. With the release of this new update, the game has received several content additions, and features in the form of new maps, weapons, modes and a lot more.

Advertisement

Before the release of 0.16.0 update, players were requesting for a flare gun in the game.

Sportskeeda has a separate guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Update. Check this out here.