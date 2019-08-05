PUBG Lite Open Beta Coming Soon; Officials Confirm Introduction of a New Map & 4v4 Mode

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 05 Aug 2019, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite the toned-down version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds was first released for few countries like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, etc. Later developers decided to expand the beta testing phase by allowing access of game servers to more than 16 countries. On 3rd July, the PUBG Lite was finally released in India.

In the recent post, the developers have announced two significant things which will make PUBG Lite players even more excited:

Open Beta is Coming on 8th of August A 4v4 Mode (Team Deathmatch) will be available soon in the game.

So let's take a look at the details of both the highlights.

Open Beta

As you all know that, PUBG Lite was the project named as Project Thai which denotes the Thailand country. Taking this, the game was first released in Thailand country for testing. But now developers have decided to make the game available to all countries, and there will be no restriction to access game servers. But the game is still in beta testing, which means one can encounter bugs and glitches during gameplay. PUBG Lite has officially made an announcement on their Facebook feed regarding this. The Open Beta will release on 8th of August.

New Map, 4v4 Mode

After the release, players are seeing a lot of updates in the game. But a lot of players want something extraordinary and new, which makes the game even more enjoyable. Keeping the feedback of users, developers have finally decided to release a new map in the game along with a new model.

Talking about the new map, it is expected that Vikendi is coming, but it is still not confirmed by officials. The new 4v4 mode is taken from the PUBG Mobile's TDM (Team Death Match mode) which features a 4v4 fight with unlimited respawns. This mode is popularly known as deathmatch mode.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

Also read

More than 10,000 Players Banned in PUBG Lite Between 25th and 31st July

16 Pro PUBG Mobile Teams for PMSC 2019 Revealed Featuring SouL MortaL's Team SouL and scOut's TeamIND