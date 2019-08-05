PUBG News: More than 10,000 Players Banned in PUBG Lite Between 25th and 31st July

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 // 05 Aug 2019, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: PUBG LITE facebook

PUBG LITE recently announced on facebook that the authorities have banned players from last week of July for using third party applications to get an unfair advantage and abusive use of friendly fire. The post was made on PUBG LITE’s social media page, which read

Here is the amount of permanent bans from this past week. We do not condone the use of any unauthorized programs for PUBG LITE. We will actively and strictly punish those who participate in unfair play.

Period: July 25 ~ July 31

Permanent Ban: 12,932 accounts

Friendly Fire: 4,077 accounts (1st offence)

74 accounts (2nd offence)

It is pretty clear by the post that the developer’s team of PUBG LITE has been vigilant and serious about the malpractices in-game. Hacking and unruly friendly fire can really ruin a player’s experience of the game, making the game unpopular and lower rated. The report system in-game has been a very useful feature for marking players who cheat and do not play in positive interest.

On the other hand games like CounterStrike GO are still popular but the game experience is really bad due to the general community behaviour in-game and an outpouring number of hackers. The freemium model of these games help people who cheat as they can make innumerable accounts and start doing the same thing over and over again. However, at least PUBG LITE is taking a stand on the issue and banning accounts unlike Valve’s popular title CS-GO which has a weak anti-cheat and a hit and miss VAC system for catching cheaters and rule breakers.

PUBG LITE has been a good release by the developers and has been a trendy and enjoyable game overall. It is slowly paced if you compare it to the mobile version but it is challenging at the same time. The game still has a few bugs here and there but the developers have been quite prompt with the updates for fixing some of the issues.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

Also, read

sc0ut to Join Team SouL after PMSC 2019; Will Teamup with SouL Viper, SouL Ronak & SouL Owais for PMIT 2019

16 Pro PUBG Mobile Teams for PMSC 2019 Revealed Featuring SouL MortaL's Team SouL and scOut's TeamIND