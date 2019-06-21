PUBG Lite release in India: Release date, Pre-registration, rewards, everything we know so far

PUBG Lite will be released in India very soon

PUBG Lite has already gained huge hype before its launch in India. Three months ago, when the light-weight version of the main PUBG game first started its beta test in Thailand, then the game did not get much attention. But with the time passing by, that has changed.

Right now, PUBG Lite is available in more than 15 countries and soon the game will be available in more regions including India. The official PUBG Lite Facebook page has announced it over a week ago. PUBG Lite had also had a stall in Gamer Connect Kolkata event to build more hype about the game.

Pre-registration event duration

For now, the pre-registration for the game is ongoing. And the good news is, those players who already have accounts can also register for the event to grab the free items! The pre-registration event will last until 7:00 pm IST, July 4.

Pre-registration event rewards

PUBG Lite will be offering rewards in two different ways. The official statement says,

There are two types of rewards that will be given to you after the pre-registration event is over: Basic participation rewards & Additional free items

Basic participation rewards include Parachute Skin & Weapon Skin

Each time the number of participants reaches the following number during the event period, we will give out additional free items along with the basic participation rewards: 100,000 / 200,000

So How to pre-register for PUBG Lite?

Pre-register for PUBG Lite

The process is very simple. All you have to do is, head to the official PUBG lite site and there you'll see a pop up coming and asking to pre-register. If you do not have an account already then you need to create one. Otherwise, you can also register with the existing account.

The rewards will be delivered by July 7.

PUBG Lite release date in India?

Although we do not have any official statement regarding the launch date but it is expected to release during the last week of June. So it can be anyday starting from the day after tomorrow!

So, are you excited? Do let us know in the comments below!

