PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update for Android: OBB Download Link

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update OBB Download

PUBG Mobile's latest 0.18.0 update has been officially released worldwide, and with the arrival of the new update, players have witnessed some major changes in the game.

Ranging from the new maps to new game modes, the developers have made several modifications in the recent PUBG Mobile update. The 0.18.0 update has brought the Miramar 2.0 or Mad Miramar map, the Safety Scramble Mode, the Jungle Adventure Mode and much more.

As the update has officially gone live, it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Sportskeeda already has a dedicated guide for those who are facing issues while downloading the update from the Google Play Store.

In this article, we take a look at yet another way to install the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, by downloading the OBB file.

How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 OBB file 2020?

OBB Download Link: https://apkpure.com/pubg-mobile-4-android-i/com.tencent.ig

The following steps need to be followed for the download and installation of PUBG Mobile OBB 2020:

Download the OBB file of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on Downloaded Files > Android_Litetrunk_No73_0.18.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder "com.tencent.ig" in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

The size of the update is around 1.74GB for Android. Therefore, make sure to check whether your device has enough storage space.

In case the downloaded file shows the error "There was a problem parsing the package", then re-download OBB file and install it again. The time it takes to update PUBG Mobile depends on the speed of your internet connection, but it can be expected to take around 30 minutes on average.