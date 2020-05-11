PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update for iOS: Download link

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been officially released for both Android and iOS platforms and players have witnessed a lot of new features with the arrival of the new update. The latest update of PUBG Mobile's iOS version brought Miramar 2.0 map, Win94 with 2.7x scope, Jungle Adventure in Sanhok, P90 in Arena Mode, Points Protection Against Cheater Kills and much more.

Mad Miramar patch notes are here! 👀



Miramar updates, new detailed result stats, canted sights, and much more! Read the full patch notes here 👉 https://t.co/EuG8EfcTFe pic.twitter.com/iFTXHe19Og — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 5, 2020

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is around 2.3GB for iOS or Apple devices. For players who have previously not installed the game, the size is around 3.5GB. iOS users who want to download the latest update of PUBG Mobile can follow the guide mentioned below.

Here's an essential guide on how to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update on iOS or Apple phones.

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update for iOS devices

Download Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pubg-mobile-mad-miramar/id1330123889

Open Safari or any other browser on your Apple phone. Copy the aforementioned link and paste it in the browser. The link will redirect you to the PUBG Mobile page on the Apple store. After that, hit the update button and wait till the download gets completed. Once the download culminates, open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the latest update.

However, the game may ask you to re-login your account in order to enter the lobby. As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 2.3 GB. Thus, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. In case you are facing errors such as 'connectivity error', then try to open the game after a little while. In all likelihood, such an error occurs due to heavy load on the server.