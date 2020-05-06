PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update maintenance break details

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Maintenance Break

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is all set to hit the global servers on 7th May 2020 and will bring a lot of exciting modes and features. The latest update will introduce Miramar 2.0, which is called Mad Miramar, Safety Scramble Mode, New Gun P90 and much more. The complete patch notes of the update have also been released officially.

Mad Miramar patch notes are here!



Miramar updates, new detailed result stats, canted sights, and much more! Read the full patch notes here 👉 https://t.co/EuG8EfcTFe pic.twitter.com/iFTXHe19Og — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 5, 2020

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

Before pushing out a significant update, the PUBG Mobile developers take down the servers for maintenance for a few hours. During the maintenance break, no one can enter the game by any means. But this time there will be no downtime for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update, i.e., the servers will not be taken down for maintenance before the update. The update will be pushed directly on to the Google Play store and Apple Store.

Here are the details in this regard as shared by PUBG Mobile on their YouTube channel:

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be 1.97 GB for Android devices and 2.21 GB for iOS devices. Additionally, players are suggested to update the game as soon as possible as players from the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones with the game's latest version.

Players who update the game before 13th May 2020 will receive 1 Radio, 2,888 BP and 3 Lieutenant Parsec Backpacks for free as additional rewards. After the 0.18.0 update, the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will be released on 13th May 2020 where the players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards. Royale Pass Season 13 is called Toy Playground and would be based on the toy theme.

