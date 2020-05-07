PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: What is Bluehole Mode in PUBG?

Bluehole Mode PUBG

The PUBG Mobile developers have released the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update which includes a lot of new features. The Bluehole Mode or The Safety Scramble Mode is a new EvoGround mode, which can be selected under the Playlab option.

Bluehole Mode is an intense hardcore mode where two zones are formed, an outer and an inner zone. In this mode, the spawn rate will increase, and the last team standing will win the Chicken Dinner.

Bluehole Mode PUBG: All You Need to Know

The inner zone is the newest addition to the map. If you go inside the inner blue zone, you will suffer the same damage as you faced in the outer zone. You always need to stay outside the inner circle but inside the outer circle, until the blue zone becomes the next safe zone.

The plus point of this zone in zone mode is that all the players already know where the next zone will be formed, i.e. the blue circle will become the next safe zone, and now next blue circle will be formed inside it, till the end of the game. Every squad will get the same time to enter the zone and fight against each other.

All supplies spawn with a 50% increase in the Classic Mode Erangel map and players can revive their teammates in 4 seconds. Because of the blue zone inside the outer region, the battle area has become smaller in size.

Bluehole Mode: Demonstration

The PUBG Mobile developers have officially released the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update which includes a lot of new surprises, features, and changes to the game. The latest developments consist of an updated Miramar map with a sandstorm, Win94 with 2.7x scope, Jungle Adventure in Sanhok, P90 in Arena Mode, Points Protection Against Cheater Kills, and much more. The update requires approximately 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB of storage space on iOS devices.