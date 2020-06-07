PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta for iOS release date announced

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update for iOS will arrive in the second week of June 2020.

The upcoming beta update will bring a new secret map, a new play mode and new gun attachments.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update

Partnering with GameEXP, Tencent Games recently released the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update for Android. It has now also been confirmed by the officials that the 0.19.0 beta version will be released soon for the iPhone as well.

Deep diving into the list of new additions, the latest beta version revealed a new PUBG map and several other new features. Besides this, the Payload 2.0 mode is also expected to roll out in the next PUBG Mobile update.

A few weeks ago, PUBG Corporation released PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version but at that time it was only made available to Android players. But now iOS players can also hop into the latest beta testing phase very soon.

When will PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update be released for iOS?

PUBG Mobile beta iOS

At present, the exact release date hasn't been revealed yet but there's a good piece of news: GamesXP has announced something special for beta testers.

Via their Twitter handle, they disclosed that the beta version for the same would be released this coming week. Along with this, they also shared some of the patch notes which include a secret Map, new theme play mode, and new gun attachments, etc.

Hey, soldier! The 0.19 iOS version beta test will be starting this coming week. This time we prepared a Secret Map, new theme play mode, and new gun attachments, etc. I know you guys can't wait anymore. Come on, join us！#PUBGM #GameExp pic.twitter.com/r2MQrh2POn — GameExp English (@GameExpEng) June 5, 2020

GameExp stated in their announcement post:

Hey, soldier! The 0.19 iOS version beta test will be starting this coming week. This time we prepared a Secret Map, new theme play mode, and new gun attachments, etc. I know you guys can't wait anymore. Come on, join us！

As mentioned in the list of patch notes, the new secret map is probably the Fourex map, which is teased in a gameplay video.

Fourex Map PUBG

Read the full story about the Fourex map here.

Once the update arrives, we'll update you here, along with its installation guide.

