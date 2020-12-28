PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta global version update: APK+OBB download links for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. A large portion of the game's success can be credited to the developers who introduce various new features with frequent updates.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version was released recently and allows players to try out new features before they are incorporated into the actual game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta via the game's APK and OBB files.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta global version update via APK and OBB files

Players must note that the OBB file isn't required to install the beta, and the APK file will suffice.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta global version APK file: Click here

The size of the APK file is around 625 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the file:

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: They should next enable the "Install from Unknown sources" option if it isn't enabled already.

(It can be enabled via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 3: Players would then have to locate and install the APK file

Step 4: They can open PUBG Mobile after the in-game patches are complete. They should then tap on the guest option and click on the log-in button.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 5: A dialog box will pop up, prompting players to enter the invitation code. After entering the code, they should press the yellow button.

In case players encounter an error message that reads, "There was a problem parsing the package", they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

