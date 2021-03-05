PUBG Mobile 1.2 global update for Season 17: APK+OBB download links for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the most notable titles of the battle royale genre. Since its release, the game has managed to garner a massive userbase, which can be credited to the developers who bring several new features through periodic updates.

The latest iteration, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update, was rolled out in January. Post which, multiple new aspects were implemented in the game, including the Runic Power mode and the Famas Assault Rifle.

Users can directly download and install PUBG Mobile on their devices from the title's official website. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can do the same.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Step-by-step guide for downloading PUBG Mobile 1.2 global update for Season 17

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 version on their devices:

Step 1: First, visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. The link for it is given below:

PUBG Mobile website: Click here.

Step 2: Tap on the “APK Download” option. The download process for the APK file will commence soon.

Step 3: Enable the “Install from unknown source” option if it hasn’t been done previously and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile.

Step 5: Choose the desired resource pack: Low-spec or HD Resource Pack. After the in-game patches conclude, players will be able to enjoy PUBG Mobile on their devices.

In case users encounter an error message which states, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can consider downloading the files again and following the steps given above.

Note: The size of the APK file is around 613 MB; therefore, players must make sure that they have enough storage space on their devices. Also, the size of the resource pack varies depending upon the option that the players choose.

