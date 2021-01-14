PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

The highly-anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.2 update went live a few days ago. Players have been excited to try out the new modes that have been added to the game.

The latest iteration of the update has brought in numerous in-game features, including game modes, firearms, security updates, weapon balancing, and more.

Players on the Android devices can download or update the game directly from the Google Play Store or use the APK file to do the same.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: 5 best features from the latest global version update

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version using the APK file from the official website

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version update using the APK file:

Advertisement

Step 1: The users must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile. They can click the link given below to do the same.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they have to click the download button.

The size of the APK file is 613 MB, so players must make sure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Step 3: After the download is complete, they have to enable the “Install from unknown source" option if it hasn’t been done by them previously. They can enable this option through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Next, they must locate and install the APK file.

Step 5: Open PUBG Mobile and select the desired resource pack. After the download is complete, the users can enjoy playing the latest version of the battle royale game.

In case the users encounter a parsing error while installing the file, they can redownload the APK file from the official website and follow the steps mentioned above.

Players will also obtain in-game rewards for updating the game between January 12th and January 17th (UTC +0). The rewards are as follows:

2,888 BP 100 AG Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

Also read: PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.2 Runic Power update: TapTap download guide for worldwide users