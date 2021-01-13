PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.2 Runic Power update: TapTap download guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Its tremendous growth can be partly credited to the developers regularly bringing in updates.

PUBG Mobile KR (Korean) version is one of the most popular regional variants of this title.

The 1.2 Runic Power update went live yesterday, and it has introduced several new features in the game. Hence, users from various countries desire to download this variant, which they can do via APK files or the TapTap Store.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download the PUBG Mobile KR 1.2 Runic Power update from TapTap.

Downloading PUBG Mobile KR 1.2 Runic Power update via TapTap

Players can follow these steps to download this latest update from the app:

Step 1: They have to download the TapTap app from here.

Step 2: Users must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ setting if it hasn’t been done previously. The option can be enabled via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They have to locate and install the APK file of TapTap.

Step 4: After TapTap is installed, players have to open the application and search for PUBG Mobile Korea (KR) in the search bar.

Step 5: They can tap the most relevant result and press the download button. In case users already have the older version of the game installed on their device, they will find an update option instead, which they can press.

After the game is installed, players can open it, and after the in-game patch is complete, they can enjoy playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

