PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: 5 best features from the latest global version update

PUBG Mobile has witnessed rampant growth in terms of popularity and player base over the past few years. The game has achieved tremendous feats and has become one of the top titles on the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update hit the servers today and brought in several new features for the players. They can now update the game from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store.

This article looks at some of the best features from the latest global version update.

Five best features from PUBG Mobile's 1.2 update

#1 - Runic Power mode

Image via PUBG Mobile

The new game mode will run from January 12th to March 7th. Players can choose their rune energy type on the spawn island, and each type has two different skills - Summon and Boost.

Gamers can use these skills to outclass foes on the battlefield and get the Chicken Dinner. Here are the types of rune energy in the Runic Power mode:

Flame Rune Arctic Rune Wind Rune

#2 - Famas

Image via PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update has also brought a new Assault Rifle into the game. It will be exclusive to the Livik map and will be using the 5.56mm ammunition.

Users can equip the Muzzle (Rifles), Scope, and Mag (Rifles) attachments on the firearm. It would also be loaded with 25 rounds and have the fastest fire rate among rifles in PUBG Mobile.

#3 - Firearm balancing: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle enhancements

Image via GOLD DTH / YouTube

The developers of PUBG Mobile have enhanced several aspects of Bolt Action Sniper Rifles. According to the patch notes, here are all the changes made to the weapons:

Increased the damage of the Kar98K and M24.

Shortened the interval between shots for the Kar98K and M24.

Slightly increased the bolt action speed of the Kar98K and M24.

#4 - Security improvements

Image via PUBG Mobile

The developers have brought in multiple security enhancements to combat hacking and cheating in the battle royale title. There have been improvements in cheat detection, including auto-aiming, x-ray vision, and various other types of hacks.

Also, enhancements have been made concerning identification and protection against unofficial game clients. Apart from this, the developers have also increased the efficiency report and feedback system.

#5 - Feature to cancel reloading and improved power consumption on high-end iOS devices

Image via hdqwalls.com

The developers have introduced a feature to cancel the reloading of the game. The users will have to tap the shoot button while reloading to stop it.

One crucial element of this update is the improved power consumption on high-end iOS devices, which makes the device less likely to overheat while playing this battle royale title.

