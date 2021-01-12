Runic Power mode in PUBG Mobile 1.2 update: All you need to know

The battle royale genre has grown immensely on the mobile platform, and titles like PUBG Mobile have emerged as the frontrunners. The rise in its popularity can partially be attributed to frequent updates introducing new features in the game.

Today, i.e., January 12th, the highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.2 update has been rolled out, and players are excited to try out the new features introduced in the title. The Runic Power mode is one of the exciting game modes to make its way in-game.

This article provides the users with the details of this game mode.

Runic Power mode in PUBG Mobile

This match type is one of the key elements introduced in PUBG Mobile with the 1.2 update. It is available for a limited time, from January 12th to March 7th, on the Erangel map. It will offer a fresh battle royal experience to users.

This game mode offers three runes, each of which provides unique powers that help users defeat foes and triumph on the battleground.

Users will have to chose the Rune

When players initially start their game, they have to pick a Rune energy type on the Spawn Island, depending on their playing style. Each Rune gives them two skills, classified into Summon and Boost.

Here are the Runes, along with their skills/abilities:

Flame Rune:

Summon skill - Summons a wheel of flame that rolls forward slowly, dealing burn damage to enemy players it touches.

Boost skill - Adds a burning effect to your Ammo for a short time.

Arctic Rune:

Summon skill - Summons an ice wall. Each block of the ice wall can be destroyed separately. When the ice wall appears, it will lift up players or vehicles directly above them.

Boost skill - Adds a freezing effect to Ammo for a short time. Freezing reduces the effectiveness of healing.

Wind Rune:

Summon skill - Summons a semi-transparent shield of wind that reduces the damage of bullets shot from outside the shield.

Boost skill - Increases your movement and reload speed.

Players require Rune energy/crystals to use the skills/ability. They can pick up the crystals in the match.

Spotted - again! 😯🤭 The same mysterious object reappeared over the vibrant street life of Bangkok yesterday and Burj Khalifa of Dubai this morning... 🏙️❄️🌬️🔥🌇 #RUNICPOWER #PUBGM1.2



We will all find out what it means very soon... 🔗 https://t.co/Ih2lXMaCCr pic.twitter.com/B86w3DHzYh — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 12, 2021

